Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Roll for Week 1: 'I Feel Really Good'

Roquan Smith's Plan: 'Be the Best Defense in the League'

Baltimore's defense rose to another level last season after Roquan Smith was acquired in a midseason trade. Now the All-Pro inside linebacker is starting his first full season with the Ravens, and he believes their defense can be second to none.

"We plan to come out and be the best defense in the league," Smith said. "That's going to take week in and week out, not letting complacency slide in. We feel like if we do that, we'll matchup up well against anyone."

Smith will wear the green dot defensive communication helmet this season, a role that was handled by Chuck Clark before he was traded to the Jets. Smith is embracing the challenge and will lean on the experience he gained wearing the green dot helmet with the Chicago Bears.

"The green dot is amazing. I love the responsibility," Smith said. "It's not my first time doing it, so I love just being able to lead the guys, knowing that I'm going to make sure I get the call out on time and get it going throughout the defense. It's a great responsibility to have, and I'm just excited to be leading a great group of guys."

No Snap Count for Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham will play his first game in more than 18 months on Sunday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said the star wide receiver won't be on a snap count.

"We haven't had that conversation," Harbaugh said. "It's going to be part and parcel of the gameplan and the personnel groups that go on the field, but he's ready to go."

Beckham didn't play during the preseason, but he took regular reps during practices and looks more than ready for a full workload. At age 30, Beckham is driven to prove he’s still an elite wide receiver after missing last season recovering from a torn ACL, and he feels healthy enough to do the things he's always done.