Cover Story: Odell Beckham Jr. Wants His Son to Watch Him Shine

Being recognized wherever you go, front row seats at midcourt and hanging with A-list celebrities is the norm for Odell Beckham Jr. However, since his son Zydn entered the world, being a father for the first time has given Beckham a deep joy that fame, fortune and athletic achievement can't touch.

"Being a father has definitely settled him," said Beckham's mother, Heather Van Norman. "Zydn is like his light. He's always loved children. But being with Zydn brings out all the goodness in Odell. It's really fun to watch."

Entering his much-anticipated first season with the Ravens, Beckham hasn't played a game since his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, gave birth to Zydn 18 months ago, just four days after Beckham tore his ACL playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

During Beckham's long layoff from the NFL, it has taken tremendous physical effort through rehab and training to return his chiseled body to the world-class athletic level he expects. Beckham's career has been filled with emotional peaks and valleys and he has already decided that he doesn't want Zydn to play football.

However, before he leaves the game, Beckham wants Zydn to know that his daddy is still one of the baddest wide receivers who ever played. For Beckham, that's a big part of what's going on this year. He's doing it for himself. He's doing it for the Ravens. And a piece of his heart is doing it for Zydn, even though he's still too young to comprehend everything that's going on.