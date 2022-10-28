Rashod Bateman Ruled Out With Foot Injury in Tampa Bay

Rashod Bateman's foot is hurting again, as the Ravens' top wide receiver was ruled out after halftime of Thursday Night Football in Tampa Bay.

Bateman was targeted by one of Lamar Jackson's 30 passes in the first half, a go route that fell incomplete too deep.

Bateman missed two games due to the foot injury but returned last week against the Cleveland Browns to catch four passes for 42 yards. He played his usual number of snaps against the Browns.

Bateman joined tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens' leader in receptions (39), targets (59), receiving yards (455) and touchdowns (5), in the locker room. Andrews left in the first half due to a shoulder injury.