Rashod Bateman Will Be Sidelined 'A Number of Weeks' 

Aug 11, 2021
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081121-Bateman
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined for weeks, not months, after suffering a soft-tissue injury.

Bateman went down in Tuesday's practice during a 1-on-1 drill. He crumpled to the turf before limping off with a trainer before being taken inside.

"He has a soft tissue leg issue that's going to be weeks. It'll be a number of weeks," Harbaugh said. "So, I don't know how many. It's not going to be months. But it will be weeks. We'll see where we're at."

It's a reported groin injury, which doesn't have a definitive timetable, but Harbaugh's update indicates that there's a chance Bateman is back in time for the Ravens' regular-season opener on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas – a little more than a month away.

"The future is bright, and this is just a small bump in the road," Bateman wrote on Instagram. " My eyes are set on getting right back to help this team. Be back soon."

The Ravens are struggling with injuries at wide receiver in training camp as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (hamstring) has been out since the second practice and Miles Boykin (hamstring) has missed more than a week. Brown has been running on an adjacent field in recent days.

Bateman has impressed in offseason and training camp practices and the first-round pick looked prepared to make an instant impact on Baltimore's re-tooled offense. Now he'll have a hurdle to clear first.

