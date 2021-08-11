Rashod Bateman Will Be Sidelined 'A Number of Weeks' 

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be sidelined for weeks, not months, after suffering a soft-tissue injury.

Bateman went down in Tuesday's practice during a 1-on-1 drill. He crumpled to the turf before limping off with a trainer before being taken inside.

"He has a soft tissue leg issue that's going to be weeks. It'll be a number of weeks," Harbaugh said. "So, I don't know how many. It's not going to be months. But it will be weeks. We'll see where we're at."

It's a reported groin injury, which doesn't have a definitive timetable, but Harbaugh's update indicates that there's a chance Bateman is back in time for the Ravens' regular-season opener on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas – a little more than a month away.