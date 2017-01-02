Ravens 2017 Draft Spot Finalized

The Ravens now know exactly where they'll be picking in this year's NFL Draft.
After dropping Sunday's regular-season finale to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens (8-8) ended up with the No. 16 pick.
The last time the Ravens picked in that area was in 2014 when they had the 17th-overall selection and took Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Quarterback Joe Flacco was the 18th- overall pick of the 2008 draft.
Here's the full rundown off the draft order for all non-playoff teams:
- Cleveland Browns
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
- New York Jets
- San Diego Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- New Orleans Saints
- Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
- Arizona Cardinals
- Indianapolis Colts
- Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Washington Redskins
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
Note: The Colts and Eagles have to conduct a coin flip to determine which of them has the No. 14 pick.