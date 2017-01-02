Ravens 2017 Draft Spot Finalized

Jan 02, 2017 at 02:00 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

02_NFLDraftOrder_news.jpg


The Ravens now know exactly where they'll be picking in this year's NFL Draft.

After dropping Sunday's regular-season finale to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens (8-8) ended up with the No. 16 pick.

The last time the Ravens picked in that area was in 2014 when they had the 17th-overall selection and took Pro Bowl inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Quarterback Joe Flacco was the 18th- overall pick of the 2008 draft.

Here's the full rundown off the draft order for all non-playoff teams:

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Chicago Bears
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
  6. New York Jets
  7. San Diego Chargers
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Buffalo Bills
  11. New Orleans Saints
  12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
  13. Arizona Cardinals
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Washington Redskins
  18. Tennessee Titans
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos

Note: The Colts and Eagles have to conduct a coin flip to determine which of them has the No. 14 pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

