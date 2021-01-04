Ravens' 2021 Opponents Are Finalized

Jan 03, 2021 at 10:01 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010321-Opponents

The Ravens' second 2020 season is about to start with the playoffs, but their next season is also taking shape.

Baltimore's 2021 opponents were finalized – pending the approval of a 17th regular-season game – with the conclusion of the regular season.

As always, the Ravens will face each of their divisional opponents twice, the entire AFC West and the entire NFC North. The two opponents finalized Sunday were the other two AFC teams that are based on division standings from the previous year.

Finishing in second place in the AFC North, the Ravens will take on the second-place teams in the AFC East (Miami Dolphins) and AFC South (Indianapolis Colts).

HOME:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings

AWAY:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Miami Dolphins

What could change this is if NFL owners approve the addition of a 17th regular-season game next season, which appears likely. Owners already agreed on the scheduling procedures for that game.

The 17th regular-season game will "be an interconference match-up based on divisional standings" from the previous campaign, and "on a rotating divisional basis." In that case, the Ravens would, reportedly, face the Los Angeles Rams.

Related Content

news

Ravens Get Playoff Rematch Against Titans

For the second straight year, the Ravens will open the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans, this time in a wild-card weekend matchup in Tennessee.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff-Clinching Win

The Ravens are heading to the playoffs with confidence, good health and a crystal-clear identity – a dangerous combination of qualities. The offense is just emphasizing what it does best and Lamar Jackson could not be in a better place.
news

Ravens Ride Record-Setting Rushing Attack Into Playoffs

Setting a franchise record with 404 yards rushing, the Ravens ran at will against the Cincinnati Bengals and rolled into the postseason.
news

Battle-Tested Ravens React to Clinching Playoff Spot

Baltimore is in the playoffs for the third straight season after taking care of business against the Bengals.
news

Lamar Jackson Makes History With Second 1,000-Yard Rushing Season

Lamar Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he did it in back-to-back years.
news

Yannick Ngakoue, Jimmy Smith, Willie Snead IV Inactive vs. Bengals

Marcus Peters is active after a two-game absence. Starting center Patrick Mekari is inactive. Running back Mark Ingram II is active after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

Tune into the game on CBS, stream it on mobile for in-market fans or listen to the radio broadcast.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Ravens can punch their postseason ticket, but can also get in with a loss if other teams in the hunt fall.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Needing a victory to clinch a playoff spot, the Ravens (10-5) visit the Bengals (4-10-1) who have won their last two games.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Here are some things that should not be taken for granted. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense's resurgence is complicated and statistically shocking. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith have a chance to get back on the field in the regular-season finale. The Ravens have 10 questionable players.

Advertising