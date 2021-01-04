Ravens' 2021 Opponents Are Finalized

The Ravens' second 2020 season is about to start with the playoffs, but their next season is also taking shape.
Baltimore's 2021 opponents were finalized – pending the approval of a 17th regular-season game – with the conclusion of the regular season.
As always, the Ravens will face each of their divisional opponents twice, the entire AFC West and the entire NFC North. The two opponents finalized Sunday were the other two AFC teams that are based on division standings from the previous year.
Finishing in second place in the AFC North, the Ravens will take on the second-place teams in the AFC East (Miami Dolphins) and AFC South (Indianapolis Colts).
HOME:
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
AWAY:
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
What could change this is if NFL owners approve the addition of a 17th regular-season game next season, which appears likely. Owners already agreed on the scheduling procedures for that game.
The 17th regular-season game will "be an interconference match-up based on divisional standings" from the previous campaign, and "on a rotating divisional basis." In that case, the Ravens would, reportedly, face the Los Angeles Rams.