Ravens' 2021 Opponents Are Finalized

The Ravens' second 2020 season is about to start with the playoffs, but their next season is also taking shape.

Baltimore's 2021 opponents were finalized – pending the approval of a 17th regular-season game – with the conclusion of the regular season.

As always, the Ravens will face each of their divisional opponents twice, the entire AFC West and the entire NFC North. The two opponents finalized Sunday were the other two AFC teams that are based on division standings from the previous year.

Finishing in second place in the AFC North, the Ravens will take on the second-place teams in the AFC East (Miami Dolphins) and AFC South (Indianapolis Colts).

HOME:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

AWAY:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

What could change this is if NFL owners approve the addition of a 17th regular-season game next season, which appears likely. Owners already agreed on the scheduling procedures for that game.