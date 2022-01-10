Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft Position Is Set; Loaded With Picks

Jan 09, 2022 at 10:01 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

AP21120155198492
David Dermer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the crowd as the first round of the NFL football draft finishes early Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Ravens have the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after finishing the 2021 season at 8-9.

It's the highest the Ravens will have picked since 2016, when they used the sixth-overall selection to take left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The silver lining of Baltimore's tough season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers is it pushed the Ravens further up the draft board.

The Ravens wouldn't have gotten into the playoffs even if they had beaten the Steelers, but Baltimore did get the best possible draft pick outcome among the possibilities entering the day. The Dolphins' win over the Patriots and Saints' win over the Falcons also helped.

The Ravens have a haul of draft picks after stockpiling some from trades and with more compensatory picks coming. Compensatory picks are yet to be announced, but Baltimore's draft picks are currently known to be:

  • 1st Round – No. 14
  • 2nd Round – No. 45
  • 3rd Round – No. 76
  • 3rd Round – Compensatory (David Culley)
  • 4th Round – (from New York Giants – Ben Bredeson)
  • 4th Round
  • 4th Round – (from Arizona Cardinals – trade in last year's draft)
  • 6th Round – (from Miami Dolphins – Greg Mancz)

The Ravens will also have at least two more fourth-round compensatory picks (or perhaps better) from the free-agent losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue last offseason. The Judon pick could become a third-round selection.

