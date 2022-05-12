Ravens Announce Home Opener of 2022 Season

The Ravens will start on the road again, as they'll travel to (just outside) the Big Apple in Week 1. Baltimore will open the 2022 season against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The Ravens' home opener will then come in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. After that, the Ravens will head north again to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. All three games are 1 p.m. kickoffs.
Baltimore's full 2022 NFL schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Tickets
|Week 1
|Sun., Sep. 11
|1:00 PM ET
|at Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|Week 2
|Sun., Sep. 18
|1:00 PM ET
|vs. Dolphins
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Week 3
|Sun., Sep. 25
|1:00 PM ET
|at Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
The Jets were tied for the third-worst record in the NFL last season (4-13) but have a young roster full of talent. The Ravens will be looking to get off to a better start than last year, when they opened the season with an overtime loss in Las Vegas.
Under Head Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have a 10-4 record on opening weekend, which is among the best marks in the league.
The Ravens' last trip to MetLife Stadium was in 2016, when an injury-riddled Ravens squad fell in a comeback effort by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Baltimore beat up on the Jets in a 42-21 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in 2019.
Baltimore's Week 2 opponent, Miami, was one of the biggest spenders this offseason, reeling in All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead.
The Dolphins defense blitzed and flustered the Ravens offense in a surprising 22-10 defeat last season in Miami. This year, Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson will get their shot at payback in their M&T Bank Stadium debut.
The Week 3 game in New England will be the Patriots' home opener. The Ravens last faced the Patriots in 2019 when they came to M&T Bank Stadium with Tom Brady and an undefeated record.