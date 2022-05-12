Ravens Announce Home Opener of 2022 Season

May 12, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

051222-Season-Opener
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (44)

The Ravens will start on the road again, as they'll travel to (just outside) the Big Apple in Week 1. Baltimore will open the 2022 season against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens' home opener will then come in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. After that, the Ravens will head north again to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. All three games are 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Baltimore's full 2022 NFL schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

Table inside Article
WeekDateTimeOpponentStadiumTickets
Week 1Sun., Sep. 111:00 PM ETat JetsMetLife StadiumFIND TICKETS
Week 2Sun., Sep. 181:00 PM ETvs. DolphinsM&T Bank StadiumFIND TICKETS
Week 3Sun., Sep. 251:00 PM ETat PatriotsGillette StadiumFIND TICKETS

The Jets were tied for the third-worst record in the NFL last season (4-13) but have a young roster full of talent. The Ravens will be looking to get off to a better start than last year, when they opened the season with an overtime loss in Las Vegas.

Under Head Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens have a 10-4 record on opening weekend, which is among the best marks in the league.

The Ravens' last trip to MetLife Stadium was in 2016, when an injury-riddled Ravens squad fell in a comeback effort by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Baltimore beat up on the Jets in a 42-21 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in 2019.

Breaking Down Ravens’ 2022 Opponents

With Super Bowl LVI in the books, here's an updated preview of Baltimore's 2022 schedule.

Buffalo Bills (home) The Bills will visit M&T Bank Stadium, the place where Josh Allen made his NFL debut as a rookie in 2018. The Ravens dominated Buffalo that day, 47-3, but Allen is a far different quarterback four years later and has become one the NFL's most dynamic players. He last beat the Ravens in Buffalo in the 2020 divisional playoffs. The Bills are one of the AFC's most complete teams and present one of the biggest challenges on Baltimore's 2022 schedule.
1 / 14

Buffalo Bills (home)

The Bills will visit M&T Bank Stadium, the place where Josh Allen made his NFL debut as a rookie in 2018. The Ravens dominated Buffalo that day, 47-3, but Allen is a far different quarterback four years later and has become one the NFL's most dynamic players. He last beat the Ravens in Buffalo in the 2020 divisional playoffs. The Bills are one of the AFC's most complete teams and present one of the biggest challenges on Baltimore's 2022 schedule.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Cincinnati Bengals (home and away) The young and talented Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC after winning the North and going on an impressive playoff run. Their explosive offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase scored 41 points twice against Baltimore last season. Burrow threw for 525 yards in their second meeting. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he couldn't wait to play Cincinnati next season. The Bengals will be motivated to get back to the Super Bowl, but they'll also have a target on their backs as the defending conference champs.
2 / 14

Cincinnati Bengals (home and away)

The young and talented Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC after winning the North and going on an impressive playoff run. Their explosive offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase scored 41 points twice against Baltimore last season. Burrow threw for 525 yards in their second meeting. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he couldn't wait to play Cincinnati next season. The Bengals will be motivated to get back to the Super Bowl, but they'll also have a target on their backs as the defending conference champs.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers (home and away) With Ben Roethlisberger out and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in, the Ravens-Steelers rivalry will have a different feel in 2022. But their matchups should still be pivotal in the AFC North. Pittsburgh's legacy of great defensive players is being upheld by T.J. Watt, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year who tied the all-time single-season record with 22.5 sacks. The Steelers have a four-game winning streak over Baltimore and have never had a losing season in 15 years under Head Coach Mike Tomlin.
3 / 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (home and away)

With Ben Roethlisberger out and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in, the Ravens-Steelers rivalry will have a different feel in 2022. But their matchups should still be pivotal in the AFC North. Pittsburgh's legacy of great defensive players is being upheld by T.J. Watt, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year who tied the all-time single-season record with 22.5 sacks. The Steelers have a four-game winning streak over Baltimore and have never had a losing season in 15 years under Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

Joey Pulone @joeypulone/Baltimore Ravens
New England Patriots (away) Baltimore will renew acquaintances with outside linebacker Matthew Judon, the former Raven who took his Pro Bowl game to another level (12.5 sacks) with New England. Mac Jones had a solid rookie season as a starting quarterback, helping the Patriots get back to the playoffs. Head Coach Bill Belichick has won at least 10 games in all but one season since 2003, and any Patriots-Ravens game has potential playoff implications.
4 / 14

New England Patriots (away)

Baltimore will renew acquaintances with outside linebacker Matthew Judon, the former Raven who took his Pro Bowl game to another level (12.5 sacks) with New England. Mac Jones had a solid rookie season as a starting quarterback, helping the Patriots get back to the playoffs. Head Coach Bill Belichick has won at least 10 games in all but one season since 2003, and any Patriots-Ravens game has potential playoff implications.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away) Tom Brady retired, then un-retired to put the future Hall of Famer back on the Ravens' schedule. The Buccaneers are just a year removed from winning the Super Bowl and are built to make a run at it again. It will be Brady's second career meeting against Lamar Jackson, who won the first.
5 / 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Tom Brady retired, then un-retired to put the future Hall of Famer back on the Ravens' schedule. The Buccaneers are just a year removed from winning the Super Bowl and are built to make a run at it again. It will be Brady's second career meeting against Lamar Jackson, who won the first.

@shawn_hubbard/© Shawn Hubbard / Baltimore Ravens 2018
Cleveland Browns (home and away) The Browns made a huge splash in free agency by trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They still have one of the NFL's most talented rosters on both sides of the ball. On defense, they're led by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Baltimore's last three games against Cleveland have been decided by six points or fewer, and the Ravens-Browns matchups in 2022 figure to be just as competitive.
6 / 14

Cleveland Browns (home and away)

The Browns made a huge splash in free agency by trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They still have one of the NFL's most talented rosters on both sides of the ball. On defense, they're led by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Baltimore's last three games against Cleveland have been decided by six points or fewer, and the Ravens-Browns matchups in 2022 figure to be just as competitive.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins (home) Mike McDaniel is Miami's new head coach and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is his new toy. McDaniel hopes to maximize the talents of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in 2020 who has yet to play with consistency. Miami loaded up in free agency to make a run at the AFC East title.
7 / 14

Miami Dolphins (home)

Mike McDaniel is Miami's new head coach and wide receiver Tyreek Hill is his new toy. McDaniel hopes to maximize the talents of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in 2020 who has yet to play with consistency. Miami loaded up in free agency to make a run at the AFC East title.

Shawn Hubbard/Balitmore Ravens Photos
New Orleans Saints (away) Dennis Allen is the new head coach in New Orleans after Sean Payton stepped away following a successful 16-year run. As the Saints' defensive coordinator the past seven seasons, Allen is very familiar with the Saints' personnel and he has previous experience as a head coach with the Raiders. Lamar Jackson has never started a game at quarterback against the Saints, so it will be interesting to see what Allen schemes up when he faces Baltimore.
8 / 14

New Orleans Saints (away)

Dennis Allen is the new head coach in New Orleans after Sean Payton stepped away following a successful 16-year run. As the Saints' defensive coordinator the past seven seasons, Allen is very familiar with the Saints' personnel and he has previous experience as a head coach with the Raiders. Lamar Jackson has never started a game at quarterback against the Saints, so it will be interesting to see what Allen schemes up when he faces Baltimore.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Denver Broncos (home) The Broncos made a big-time trade for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson with the hope of quickly turning their team around. They also have a new head coach in Nathanial Hackett, Green Bay's former offensive coordinator. The Broncos have gone from last place in the AFC West in 2021 to a AFC title contender entering this season.
9 / 14

Denver Broncos (home)

The Broncos made a big-time trade for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson with the hope of quickly turning their team around. They also have a new head coach in Nathanial Hackett, Green Bay's former offensive coordinator. The Broncos have gone from last place in the AFC West in 2021 to a AFC title contender entering this season.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Atlanta Falcons (home) The Falcons are rebuilding after trading Matt Ryan to the Colts this offseason. Atlanta has had four consecutive losing seasons and now will go with Marcus Mariota at quarterback and a room of talented playmakers around him.
10 / 14

Atlanta Falcons (home)

The Falcons are rebuilding after trading Matt Ryan to the Colts this offseason. Atlanta has had four consecutive losing seasons and now will go with Marcus Mariota at quarterback and a room of talented playmakers around him.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens / Shawn Hubbard 2018
New York Giants (away) New Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll knows something about the Ravens as a former offensive coordinator with the Bills (2018-21) and former assistant coach with the Patriots. The Giants hope Daboll will maximize the ability of two key Giants weapons – quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants have suffered five-straight losing seasons and hope that Daboll can lead them back to prominence.
11 / 14

New York Giants (away)

New Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll knows something about the Ravens as a former offensive coordinator with the Bills (2018-21) and former assistant coach with the Patriots. The Giants hope Daboll will maximize the ability of two key Giants weapons – quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants have suffered five-straight losing seasons and hope that Daboll can lead them back to prominence.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Jacksonville Jaguars (away) Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has taken over in Jacksonville after Urban Meyer failed to survive his first season as head coach. The Jaguars are building around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first-overall pick in 2021 who should benefit from Pederson's experience as a playcaller and quarterback teacher. The Jaguars were the league's biggest spender in free agency and will be looking for immediate improved results.
12 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has taken over in Jacksonville after Urban Meyer failed to survive his first season as head coach. The Jaguars are building around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first-overall pick in 2021 who should benefit from Pederson's experience as a playcaller and quarterback teacher. The Jaguars were the league's biggest spender in free agency and will be looking for immediate improved results.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
New York Jets (away) The Jets had a 4-13 record in 2021, but former Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley had a bounce back year, leading the team with 168 tackles. The Jets are rebuilding but hope to have a better season under second year Head Coach Robert Salah. Mosley hasn't faced the Ravens since leaving them in free agency following the 2018 season. If he's healthy and with the Jets when they host Baltimore next season, he'll be amped up to face his former team.
13 / 14

New York Jets (away)

The Jets had a 4-13 record in 2021, but former Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley had a bounce back year, leading the team with 168 tackles. The Jets are rebuilding but hope to have a better season under second year Head Coach Robert Salah. Mosley hasn't faced the Ravens since leaving them in free agency following the 2018 season. If he's healthy and with the Jets when they host Baltimore next season, he'll be amped up to face his former team.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Carolina Panthers (home) Head Coach Matt Rhule enters this season as a coach under pressure after winning just five games in each of his first two seasons in Carolina. Sam Darnold struggled in his first season as Carolina's starting quarterback and star running back Christian McCaffrey has only played 10 games the past two seasons.
14 / 14

Carolina Panthers (home)

Head Coach Matt Rhule enters this season as a coach under pressure after winning just five games in each of his first two seasons in Carolina. Sam Darnold struggled in his first season as Carolina's starting quarterback and star running back Christian McCaffrey has only played 10 games the past two seasons.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Baltimore's Week 2 opponent, Miami, was one of the biggest spenders this offseason, reeling in All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead.

The Dolphins defense blitzed and flustered the Ravens offense in a surprising 22-10 defeat last season in Miami. This year, Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Jackson will get their shot at payback in their M&T Bank Stadium debut.

The Week 3 game in New England will be the Patriots' home opener. The Ravens last faced the Patriots in 2019 when they came to M&T Bank Stadium with Tom Brady and an undefeated record.

Related Content

news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Mailbag: What Bargain Free-Agent Signings Could Still Be Coming?

Who is the top candidate for the left guard position and where does Patrick Mekari fit into the mix? Did the rookies get a crash course in dieting?

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Ravens and M&T Bank Name Finalists for Teachers Program

Shayla Proctor of Deep Run Elementary School is the grand prize winner for their ninth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program.

news

Late for Work 5/11: Should Ravens Be Content With Young Wide Receivers?

Chris Simms says the Ravens and Jarvis Landry are a match made in heaven. A pundit says Lamar Jackson is easy to root for. The Ravens move on from Ty'Son Williams.

news

Arsenal-Everton Will Play at M&T Bank Stadium This Summer

The Ravens announced today that they will host The Charm City Match, a pre-season match between English Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Everton, at M&T Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. on July 16.

news

SociaLight: Tyler Badie Made This Lacrosse Star a Ravens Fan

Before he focused on football, Ravens rookie running back Tyler Badie was receiving lacrosse scholarship offers from big-time local programs.

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Running Back Mike Davis

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards returning from knee injuries, the Ravens added more insurance with a proven veteran on a one-year deal.

news

Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'

news

Two Factors That Will Help Tyler Linderbaum Start Immediately

Tyler Linderbaum isn't a converted tackle to center. He's been making the calls and leading his teammates for a very long time.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Advertising