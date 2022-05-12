Ravens Announce Home Opener of 2022 Season

2 / 14

Cincinnati Bengals (home and away)

The young and talented Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC after winning the North and going on an impressive playoff run. Their explosive offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase scored 41 points twice against Baltimore last season. Burrow threw for 525 yards in their second meeting. All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he couldn't wait to play Cincinnati next season. The Bengals will be motivated to get back to the Super Bowl, but they'll also have a target on their backs as the defending conference champs.