Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

5 Prospects to Watch

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie is considered one of the draft's "cleanest" prospects, meaning he seems like a can't-miss player with excellent tape. He showed it all as a rock-solid cover corner in college. His measurements will be under a microscope in Indy, and scouts will be looking to see whether the raw athleticism matches the tape. With Stingley not going through the drills due to a foot injury, McDuffie has an opportunity to stake his claim as perhaps the top cornerback.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl, where he continued to maul and toss defensive linemen just like he did on tape. The step up in competition level didn't overwhelm the first-round prospect. However, there are questions about Penning's movement skills and flexibility, and it will be clear whether he's a brawler or an all-around elite prospect at the Combine.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis' weigh-in will be a showstopper by itself considering how large a human he is. Then, pundits are expecting the giant to dazzle with his athleticism at that size. There are questions about whether Davis is just a run-plugger or can offer more, and his workout will help tell the story.

OLB David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo looked up to Oweh as an example of a Nigerian who got a late start in football but burst onto the scene. After breaking out with 11 sacks last season, Ojabo will be looking to drop jaws with his workout, similar to what Oweh did at Penn State's pro day last year.

OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota