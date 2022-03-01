Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

Mar 01, 2022 at 03:00 PM
2022 Scouting Combine

After being cancelled a year ago, the NFL Scouting Combine is back and it's a critical one for the Ravens.

Baltimore has its highest first-round pick (No. 14) since 2016 and nine of its 10 picks in the first four rounds.

Here's what fans need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:

Schedule of Events

Wednesday:

Eric DeCosta press conference, 1 p.m.

Media session: QB/TE/WR

Thursday:

Drills: QB/TE/WR

Media session: OL/RB/ST

Friday:

Drills: OL/RB/ST

Media session: DL/LB

Saturday:

Drills: DL/LB

Media session: DB

Sunday:

Drills: DB

Important Storylines

  1. The Combine is a time when the league's power brokers come together to hammer out deals before free agency opens. Lamar Jackson's contract is obviously the biggest domino to fall for Baltimore, but given that Jackson does not have an agent, it remains to be seen whether progress can be made at this key point. DeCosta will surely be asked for an update on where Jackson's negotiations stand.
  2. DeCosta will also be asked about other pending Ravens unrestricted free agents. Baltimore re-signed safety Tony Jefferson but hasn't made any other moves yet to extend free agents before they hit the market. Also, if the Ravens aren't going to get an extension done with Jackson, they may need to clear more cap space in other ways soon.
  3. The Ravens are looking to improve their offensive line, and tackle and center will get hard looks at Lucas Oil Stadium. If judging from Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects list, the Ravens aren't in great position to find value at offensive tackle at No. 14. There's a gap between the top tier blockers and next rung. However, stocks will rise and fall in Indy, and Day 2 or Day 3 gems will emerge. Which offensive linemen will look like the best fit for Baltimore?
  4. The defensive line and edge rusher talent is stacked, and there are plenty of athletic freaks to be found. Which one steals the spotlight and sends their stock soaring? If there was a Combine last year, Odafe Oweh would have put on a show. Will Michigan's David Ojabo be next?
  5. Baltimore could certainly find itself drafting a cornerback or safety early. There's a cluster of interesting prospects that could be available, including cornerbacks Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr.

Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50 Prospects

Here's how NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah stacks his 2022 NFL Draft board.

1. EDGE Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan "Hutchinson is an ultra-productive edge rusher with ideal size, quickness and polish."
1\. EDGE Aiden Hutchinson, Michigan

"Hutchinson is an ultra-productive edge rusher with ideal size, quickness and polish."

2. OT Ickey Ekwonu, NC State "Ekwonu is a thick, powerful tackle prospect with a nasty play style."
2\. OT Ickey Ekwonu, NC State

"Ekwonu is a thick, powerful tackle prospect with a nasty play style."

3. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame "Hamilton has rare height (6-4), length and fluidity for the safety position. Against the pass, his versatility is a major asset."
3. S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

"Hamilton has rare height (6-4), length and fluidity for the safety position. Against the pass, his versatility is a major asset."

4. CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati "Gardner is a tall, long cornerback with elite movement skills and toughness."
4\. CB Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati

"Gardner is a tall, long cornerback with elite movement skills and toughness."

5. OT Evan Neal, Alabama "Neal is a massive left tackle (6-foot-7, 350 pounds, per school measurements) with strong hands, quick feet and awareness. "
5\. OT Evan Neal, Alabama

"Neal is a massive left tackle (6-foot-7, 350 pounds, per school measurements) with strong hands, quick feet and awareness. "

6. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University "Wilson is a highly competitive wideout with route polish and excellent run-after-catch ability. "
6\. WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State University

"Wilson is a highly competitive wideout with route polish and excellent run-after-catch ability. "

7. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon "Thibodeaux has ideal size (6-5, 258), length and explosiveness. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in the Ducks' scheme, but primarily stood up on the edge."
7\. EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

"Thibodeaux has ideal size (6-5, 258), length and explosiveness. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in the Ducks' scheme, but primarily stood up on the edge."

8. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia "Dean is an undersized linebacker with exceptional instincts and playmaking ability. Against the run, he is quick to read, flow and fill for tackles."
8\. LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

"Dean is an undersized linebacker with exceptional instincts and playmaking ability. Against the run, he is quick to read, flow and fill for tackles."

9. LB Devon Lloyd, Utah "Lloyd is a tall, rangy linebacker with excellent versatility and production. He split time between lining up on the edge and at inside linebacker. "
9\. LB Devon Lloyd, Utah

"Lloyd is a tall, rangy linebacker with excellent versatility and production. He split time between lining up on the edge and at inside linebacker. "

10. EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia "Walker is a versatile edge defender with exceptional length and athleticism. He primarily aligned on the edge, but played inside, too."
10\. EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

"Walker is a versatile edge defender with exceptional length and athleticism. He primarily aligned on the edge, but played inside, too."

11. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, FSU "Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State for his final college season and put up monster numbers for the Seminoles."
11\. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, FSU

"Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State for his final college season and put up monster numbers for the Seminoles."

12. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington "McDuffie is a slightly undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness, awareness and toughness. "
12\. CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

"McDuffie is a slightly undersized cornerback with tremendous quickness, awareness and toughness. "

13. WR Jake London, USC "London is a jumbo-sized wideout with a rare catch radius and outstanding toughness. He has lined up outside and in the slot."
13\. WR Jake London, USC

"London is a jumbo-sized wideout with a rare catch radius and outstanding toughness. He has lined up outside and in the slot."

14. WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas "Burks is a big (6-3, 225), physical wideout with outstanding run-after-catch ability."
14\. WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

"Burks is a big (6-3, 225), physical wideout with outstanding run-after-catch ability."

15. CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU "Stingley has ideal size (6-1, 195), speed and fluidity for the position."
15\. CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

"Stingley has ideal size (6-1, 195), speed and fluidity for the position."

16. EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue "Karlaftis has outstanding size, power and instincts off the edge, but he doesn't have ideal length."
16\. EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

"Karlaftis has outstanding size, power and instincts off the edge, but he doesn't have ideal length."

17. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia "Davis is an enormous defensive tackle prospect with surprising quickness and athleticism."
17\. DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

"Davis is an enormous defensive tackle prospect with surprising quickness and athleticism."

18. EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan "Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines despite sharing play time."
18\. EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

"Ojabo was a very productive edge rusher for the Wolverines despite sharing play time."

19. S Dax Hill, Michigan "Hill is a versatile safety with outstanding instincts and play speed."
19\. S Dax Hill, Michigan

"Hill is a versatile safety with outstanding instincts and play speed."

20. CB Kyler Gordon, Washington "Gordon is a smooth athlete with an aggressive/physical play style."
20\. CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

"Gordon is a smooth athlete with an aggressive/physical play style."

21. OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M "Green is a big, powerful prospect with nimble feet and versatility. "
21\. OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

"Green is a big, powerful prospect with nimble feet and versatility. "

22. IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa "Linderbaum is an athletic center with excellent awareness and intangibles."
22\. IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"Linderbaum is an athletic center with excellent awareness and intangibles."

23. OT Trevor Panning, UNI "Penning has ideal size and length for the position."
23\. OT Trevor Panning, UNI

"Penning has ideal size and length for the position."

24. OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State "Cross is a left tackle prospect with ideal size, length and balance for the position."
24\. OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

"Cross is a left tackle prospect with ideal size, length and balance for the position."

25. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State Dotson is a slightly undersized wideout (5-11, 184) with outstanding quickness, deep speed and hands.
25\. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson is a slightly undersized wideout (5-11, 184) with outstanding quickness, deep speed and hands.

26. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State University "Olave has average height and a lean/wiry frame for the position."
26\. WR Chris Olave, Ohio State University

"Olave has average height and a lean/wiry frame for the position."

27. WR Jameson Williams, Alabama "Williams is a tall, lean and explosive wideout."
27\. WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

"Williams is a tall, lean and explosive wideout."

28. QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt "Pickett has ideal size, athleticism and accuracy for the position."
28\. QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

"Pickett has ideal size, athleticism and accuracy for the position."

29. DT Devonte Watt, Georgia "Wyatt is a thick/square defensive tackle with excellent quickness."
29\. DT Devonte Watt, Georgia

"Wyatt is a thick/square defensive tackle with excellent quickness."

30. OT Tulsa Smith "Smith is a thick, explosive tackle prospect with tremendous upside."
30\. OT Tulsa Smith

"Smith is a thick, explosive tackle prospect with tremendous upside."

31. CB Andrew Booth, Clemson "Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with very good ball skills."
31\. CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

"Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with very good ball skills."

32. QB Malik Willis, Liberty "Willis is a thick, sturdy quarterback with elite arm strength and playmaking ability."
32\. QB Malik Willis, Liberty

"Willis is a thick, sturdy quarterback with elite arm strength and playmaking ability."

33. EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota "Mafe is an ascending edge rusher with an enticing blend of speed and power."
33\. EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

"Mafe is an ascending edge rusher with an enticing blend of speed and power."

34. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi "Corral is an undersized QB (listed at 6-2, 205) with excellent athleticism and a strong arm."
34\. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

"Corral is an undersized QB (listed at 6-2, 205) with excellent athleticism and a strong arm."

35. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State "Hall is a big, smooth runner with outstanding patience and balance."
35\. RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

"Hall is a big, smooth runner with outstanding patience and balance."

36. RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M "Spiller is an explosive runner with excellent vision and wiggle."
36\. RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

"Spiller is an explosive runner with excellent vision and wiggle."

37. OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan "Raimann has a fascinating story."
37\. OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

"Raimann has a fascinating story."

38. S Jalen Pitre, Baylor "Pitre is a versatile safety with experience playing deep and in the slot."
38\. S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

"Pitre is a versatile safety with experience playing deep and in the slot."

39. DT Travis Jones, UConn "Jones is a big, powerful defensive tackle with surprising quickness."
39\. DT Travis Jones, UConn

"Jones is a big, powerful defensive tackle with surprising quickness."

40. LB Quay Walker, Georgia "Walker is an enormous off-ball linebacker (6-4, 240) with a nice blend of speed and physicality."
40\. LB Quay Walker, Georgia

"Walker is an enormous off-ball linebacker (6-4, 240) with a nice blend of speed and physicality."

41. IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College "Johnson has ideal size, length and intelligence for the guard position."
41\. IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

"Johnson has ideal size, length and intelligence for the guard position."

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State "Ebiketie is a long, twitched-up edge rusher with a nonstop motor."
42. EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

"Ebiketie is a long, twitched-up edge rusher with a nonstop motor."

43. DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M "Leal is an athletic defensive lineman who posted solid production during his career at Texas A&M."
43\. DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

"Leal is an athletic defensive lineman who posted solid production during his career at Texas A&M."

44. LB Christian Harris, Alabama "Harris is an explosive linebacker with intriguing upside, who improved every week."
44\. LB Christian Harris, Alabama

"Harris is an explosive linebacker with intriguing upside, who improved every week."

45. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma "Winfrey is a long, athletic interior lineman who plays the game with passion and energy."
45\. DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

"Winfrey is a long, athletic interior lineman who plays the game with passion and energy."

46. TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA "Dulcich is a twitchy tight end prospect with big-play production."
46\. TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

"Dulcich is a twitchy tight end prospect with big-play production."

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina "Howell is a thick, compact quarterback with excellent arm strength, toughness and athleticism."
47. QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

"Howell is a thick, compact quarterback with excellent arm strength, toughness and athleticism."

48. DL Logan Hall, Houston "Hall is a long, rangy defensive tackle with room to add weight."
48\. DL Logan Hall, Houston

"Hall is a long, rangy defensive tackle with room to add weight."

49. OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota "Faalele is a massive right tackle (6-9, 380) with surprisingly nimble feet and athleticism."
49\. OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

"Faalele is a massive right tackle (6-9, 380) with surprisingly nimble feet and athleticism."

DB Kaiir Elam (5), Florida "Elam is a cornerback with ideal height, weight and speed. In press coverage, he uses his combination of length and strength to re-route opponents."
50. DB Kaiir Elam (5), Florida

"Elam is a cornerback with ideal height, weight and speed. In press coverage, he uses his combination of length and strength to re-route opponents."

5 Prospects to Watch

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

McDuffie is considered one of the draft's "cleanest" prospects, meaning he seems like a can't-miss player with excellent tape. He showed it all as a rock-solid cover corner in college. His measurements will be under a microscope in Indy, and scouts will be looking to see whether the raw athleticism matches the tape. With Stingley not going through the drills due to a foot injury, McDuffie has an opportunity to stake his claim as perhaps the top cornerback.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl, where he continued to maul and toss defensive linemen just like he did on tape. The step up in competition level didn't overwhelm the first-round prospect. However, there are questions about Penning's movement skills and flexibility, and it will be clear whether he's a brawler or an all-around elite prospect at the Combine.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis' weigh-in will be a showstopper by itself considering how large a human he is. Then, pundits are expecting the giant to dazzle with his athleticism at that size. There are questions about whether Davis is just a run-plugger or can offer more, and his workout will help tell the story.

OLB David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo looked up to Oweh as an example of a Nigerian who got a late start in football but burst onto the scene. After breaking out with 11 sacks last season, Ojabo will be looking to drop jaws with his workout, similar to what Oweh did at Penn State's pro day last year.

OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Faalele is a monster at 6-foot-9, 387 pounds. He already participated at the Senior Bowl, where he had an up and down week, and now he'll be looking to show he can move well for his size. There have been comparisons to former Raven Orlando Brown Jr., who had a memorably rough Combine performance. Faalele will try to make a better impression.

Related Content

news

Combine News & Notes: Charles Davis Likes Trevor Penning's Fit For Ravens

news

Eisenberg: Is Ravens' Veteran WR Habit About to End?

Almost every year, they've added wide receivers with track records to bolster their passing game. But 2022 might be the year they don't do it.
news

Late for Work 3/1: Ravens Trade Back in First Round in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

ESPN pundit says adding a pass rusher such as Von Miller should be the Ravens' top offseason priority. Free safety Marcus Maye is named a player the Ravens should target in free agency. Four Ravens make NFL.com's top 101 free agents rankings.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Will Take Close Look at Malik Willis at Combine

Cleveland is reportedly willing to pay big money to keep free agent tight end David Njoku. Bengals' leading tackler had undergone shoulder surgery.
news

Ravens Could Play in One of Three International Games

The Ravens will not host an international game in 2022, but could face the Jaguars, Saints or Buccaneers abroad.
news

Late for Work 2/28: Blockbuster Trade Scenario Has Ravens Acquiring Amari Cooper 

Who is the Ravens' dream target in the draft? A deep draft bodes well for Baltimore. Joe Hortiz interviews for the Pittsburgh Steelers' GM job. Lamar Jackson responds to Yannick Ngakoue recruiting Calais Campbell.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today. With this year's event cancelled, we look back on some of the Ravens' top performers.
news

50 Words or Less: Rooting for an Offensive Lineman in Draft

Zach Orr's coaching rise is impressive. Bolstering the offensive line and retaining current players are likelier uses of whatever salary-cap space is carved out than inking a big-name free agent.
news

Under-the-Radar Positions of Interest for Ravens

Baltimore is clearly in the draft market for offensive linemen, pass rushers and cornerbacks. But some less obvious positions are also on the table heading into next week's NFL Combine.
news

Late for Work 2/25: Bengals Reportedly Interested in Bradley Bozeman

One mistake the Ravens must avoid making in the draft. ESPN's Ryan Clark says Lamar Jackson should not even walk on grass in Baltimore without a new contract. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Jarvis Landry. Would the Ravens have interest in bringing back tight end Maxx Williams? Re-signing Tony Jefferson is a 'worthwhile, low-risk investment.'
news

Ravens Re-Sign Tony Jefferson

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson, one of the Ravens' most respected players, has been re-signed after returning to Baltimore last season. 
