Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

After being cancelled a year ago, the NFL Scouting Combine is back and it's a critical one for the Ravens.
Baltimore has its highest first-round pick (No. 14) since 2016 and nine of its 10 picks in the first four rounds.
Here's what fans need to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:
Schedule of Events
Wednesday:
Eric DeCosta press conference, 1 p.m.
Media session: QB/TE/WR
Thursday:
Drills: QB/TE/WR
Media session: OL/RB/ST
Friday:
Drills: OL/RB/ST
Media session: DL/LB
Saturday:
Drills: DL/LB
Media session: DB
Sunday:
Drills: DB
Important Storylines
- The Combine is a time when the league's power brokers come together to hammer out deals before free agency opens. Lamar Jackson's contract is obviously the biggest domino to fall for Baltimore, but given that Jackson does not have an agent, it remains to be seen whether progress can be made at this key point. DeCosta will surely be asked for an update on where Jackson's negotiations stand.
- DeCosta will also be asked about other pending Ravens unrestricted free agents. Baltimore re-signed safety Tony Jefferson but hasn't made any other moves yet to extend free agents before they hit the market. Also, if the Ravens aren't going to get an extension done with Jackson, they may need to clear more cap space in other ways soon.
- The Ravens are looking to improve their offensive line, and tackle and center will get hard looks at Lucas Oil Stadium. If judging from Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects list, the Ravens aren't in great position to find value at offensive tackle at No. 14. There's a gap between the top tier blockers and next rung. However, stocks will rise and fall in Indy, and Day 2 or Day 3 gems will emerge. Which offensive linemen will look like the best fit for Baltimore?
- The defensive line and edge rusher talent is stacked, and there are plenty of athletic freaks to be found. Which one steals the spotlight and sends their stock soaring? If there was a Combine last year, Odafe Oweh would have put on a show. Will Michigan's David Ojabo be next?
- Baltimore could certainly find itself drafting a cornerback or safety early. There's a cluster of interesting prospects that could be available, including cornerbacks Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr.
Here's how NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah stacks his 2022 NFL Draft board.
5 Prospects to Watch
CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
McDuffie is considered one of the draft's "cleanest" prospects, meaning he seems like a can't-miss player with excellent tape. He showed it all as a rock-solid cover corner in college. His measurements will be under a microscope in Indy, and scouts will be looking to see whether the raw athleticism matches the tape. With Stingley not going through the drills due to a foot injury, McDuffie has an opportunity to stake his claim as perhaps the top cornerback.
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
Penning impressed at the Senior Bowl, where he continued to maul and toss defensive linemen just like he did on tape. The step up in competition level didn't overwhelm the first-round prospect. However, there are questions about Penning's movement skills and flexibility, and it will be clear whether he's a brawler or an all-around elite prospect at the Combine.
DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
Davis' weigh-in will be a showstopper by itself considering how large a human he is. Then, pundits are expecting the giant to dazzle with his athleticism at that size. There are questions about whether Davis is just a run-plugger or can offer more, and his workout will help tell the story.
OLB David Ojabo, Michigan
Ojabo looked up to Oweh as an example of a Nigerian who got a late start in football but burst onto the scene. After breaking out with 11 sacks last season, Ojabo will be looking to drop jaws with his workout, similar to what Oweh did at Penn State's pro day last year.
OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Faalele is a monster at 6-foot-9, 387 pounds. He already participated at the Senior Bowl, where he had an up and down week, and now he'll be looking to show he can move well for his size. There have been comparisons to former Raven Orlando Brown Jr., who had a memorably rough Combine performance. Faalele will try to make a better impression.