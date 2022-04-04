Ravens 2022 Offseason Schedule

The Ravens' 2022 offseason is not far off the horizon, as the team's workout dates have been announced.

Here are the key start dates to know:

Strength & Conditioning Program: April 18

Organized Team Activities: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 14-16

Phase one of the offseason program is two weeks with activities limited to meetings, strength & conditioning and rehabilitation only. Phase two allows individual and group on-field instruction at a walkthrough pace with no offense vs. defense drills or contact.

During the 10 days of OTAs, live contact is allowed but teams can have 11-on-11 drills. The team would then move into its three-day mandatory minicamp. The dates of the team's rookie minicamp and training camp will be released later.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said at the owners meetings that the team will structure its offseason program differently after last year's rash of injuries.