Ravens 2022 Schedule to Be Released on May 12

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, but it won't be long until Ravens fans learn when their favorite team is playing this season.
The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12. The full schedule will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL App at 8 p.m. ET.
Here are other important dates to know:
- Thursday, April 28 (during the first round of the draft): The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video announced (Game will occur in Week 2, on Sept. 15)
- Wednesday, May 4: Remaining international games announced
- Week of May 9: Select games announced
- Thursday May 12: Teams announce their first home game opponent, at 6 p.m. ET.
Ravens 2022 Home Opponents
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Denver Broncos
Ravens 2022 Away Opponents
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New York Giants