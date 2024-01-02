How the 2023 Ravens Are Different Than the 2019 Ravens

It has taken four years for the Ravens to get back to this point, the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the NFL's best record heading into the playoffs.

Comparisons are being made between this year's team and the 2019 Ravens who finished 14-2 but were upset in the divisional round by the Tennessee Titans.

"That was a disappointment," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "We did our best. [It was] a certain kind of a season. It's different from this season; it's a different team, different circumstances, different everything – except the record is about the same and the bye."

Here are six reasons why the Ravens are better equipped to go the distance and win the Super Bowl in 2023 than they were in 2019:

This Defense Is More Dynamic

The Ravens lead the league in sacks (57), already 20 more than they finished with in 2019. Baltimore also leads the league in takeaways (29), more than in 2019 when they had 25.

Getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks becomes even more important in the playoffs where a quarterback that gets hot, such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Flacco, or Tua Tagovailoa, can carry a team on a postseason run.

There isn't just one elite pass rusher that opponents need to worry about. The Ravens have four players with at least five sacks – Justin Madubuike (13), Jadeveon Clowney (8.5), Kyle Van Noy (8) and Odafe Oweh (5). In 2019, Matthew Judon (9.5) and Tyus Bowser (5) were the only players with five sacks.

The Ravens have an elite inside linebacker combination at the heart of their defense in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. They have a versatile secondary with playmakers like such as Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone (seven interceptions), Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams, and Brandon Stephens. Against two of the best teams in the league (49ers and Dolphins) the past couple weeks, the Ravens have a combined eight takeaways.