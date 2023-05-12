Biggest Takeaways From Ravens' 2023 Schedule

Latest bye week since 2001, no break after London.

Baltimore won't get its bye until Week 13, which is the latest for the Ravens since 2001. The NFL schedules all bye weeks between Weeks 6-14, so it's the second-latest date possible.

The Ravens will be ready for the rest after going to Los Angeles the week before. They do get a mini-bye after Thursday Night Football in Week 11. They'll have 10 days between facing the Bengals and Chargers.

Baltimore also doesn't get the benefit of a bye after the London trip, which is something the NFL often tries to accommodate teams with after such a long journey. That would have meant an early bye since the Ravens go across the pond in Week 6.