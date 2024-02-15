Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

As the Ravens set their course for this offseason, they'll evaluate their needs and the plan to address each of them via free agency, the draft, or trade.

That conversation starts with which players from their AFC North champion 2023 roster they want to bring back, and the list is long.

Not knowing which pending free agents will return, here's my ranking of the Ravens' needs as they currently stand following Super Bowl LVIII:

Offensive Line

Pending free agents: Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, Sam Mustipher

Last offseason, the Ravens knew four of their five returning starting offensive linemen. This year, both starting guards are pending free agents and there are tough decisions about whether to move on at both tackle spots that will determine how dire their immediate needs are.

Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler has already made it clear he would like to return. If he does, the other spot could be answered with an internal candidate (Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu, or Andrew Vorhees).