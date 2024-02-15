Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

As the Ravens set their course for this offseason, they'll evaluate their needs and the plan to address each of them via free agency, the draft, or trade.
That conversation starts with which players from their AFC North champion 2023 roster they want to bring back, and the list is long.
Not knowing which pending free agents will return, here's my ranking of the Ravens' needs as they currently stand following Super Bowl LVIII:
Offensive Line
Pending free agents: Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson, Sam Mustipher
Last offseason, the Ravens knew four of their five returning starting offensive linemen. This year, both starting guards are pending free agents and there are tough decisions about whether to move on at both tackle spots that will determine how dire their immediate needs are.
Pro Bowl right guard Kevin Zeitler has already made it clear he would like to return. If he does, the other spot could be answered with an internal candidate (Ben Cleveland, Sala Aumavae-Laulu, or Andrew Vorhees).
Tackle is a different calculation. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley again dealt with injuries, admitted he did not play up to his standard this season, and has a 2024 salary-cap cost of more than $26 million, per Spotrac. Right tackle Morgan Moses played through a shoulder injury and is pondering offseason surgery. The Ravens would save $5.5 million by parting ways. Baltimore will at least need to plan for the future or could opt for a bigger overhaul.
Outside Linebacker
Pending free agents: Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy
Veteran outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney (9.5 sacks) and Kyle Van Noy (9 sacks) carried a heavy load on their one-year deals. The price tag went up for both after they turned in career years in their early 30s, and the question may be by how much. Tyus Bowser's future is cloudy after he didn't suit up in 2023.
Odafe Oweh's arrow is pointing up after a third season in which he tied his career high with 5 sacks. David Ojabo will be coming back from surgery to repair a partially torn ACL. While talented, he has only played five games in his first two seasons. The Ravens also have Tavius Robinson returning after a successful rookie season, in which he saw 29% of the defensive snaps, and Malik Hamm, who made the team out of training camp but spent the year on injured reserve.
Still, Baltimore will again need to supplement the youthful rushers on the roster with veterans, either with reunions or taking another swing at bargain veterans they hope can deliver as well as Clowney and Van Noy did last season. The Ravens will also likely look to keep feeding the pass rusher pipeline via the draft.
Wide Receiver
Pending free agents: Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Laquon Treadwell
The Ravens did a lot of work to upgrade their receiver corps last offseason. After Zay Flowers' record-setting rookie campaign and with Rashod Bateman logging a healthy season, the need isn't as urgent this year. But Baltimore doesn't want to take a step backwards at a position group so critical to Jackson's continued success.
Agholor could be a cost-efficient candidate to return. Beckham enjoyed his time in Baltimore but wasn't sure what's in store for his future. Tylan Wallace did well stepping into Duvernay's returner spot last season when he was injured, and Duvernay wasn't used much on offense.
Eric DeCosta has taken a wide receiver in the first round in three of his five drafts as general manager. Even if it's not a first-round pick again, DeCosta will continue to take his shots in the draft and likely supplement with veterans.
Running Back
Pending free agents: Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Dalvin Cook
Baltimore led the league in rushing (again), but Jackson still led the team with 821 yards. For years, the Ravens have been looking for a game-changing back to take their ground game to another level and ease the load on Jackson, but bad luck injuries have derailed that. Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the first game. Mitchell, who was breaking out as an undrafted rookie, suffered a season-ending knee injury.
While Justice Hill had a very strong 2023 campaign (DeCosta called him an "unsung hero" down the stretch), the Ravens may be looking for a lead back and more youth depth. A cost-effective veteran to round out the group, either via a reunion or free agency, is likely part of the equation.
Cornerback
Pending free agents: Ronald Darby, Arthur Maulet, Rock Ya-Sin, Trayvon Mullen
The Ravens went into last year's draft with cornerback near the top of their priority list. They drafted one (Kyu Blu Kelly in the fifth round), but he didn't make the team and is now with the Washington Commanders.
Brandon Stephens stepped up to become the Ravens' most reliable cornerback last year and was one of the season's biggest bright spots. After an injury-riddled campaign, Marlon Humphrey will be looking to re-establish himself as one of the league's top cornerbacks. His return would give Baltimore its two starters back.
The depth is the primary question. As the Ravens have seen time and time again, you need plenty of it. Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion "Pepe" Williams are entering Year 3 in a similar position to Year 2 – with incomplete experience due to injuries. Armour-Davis has played just 78 defensive snaps in his first two seasons and Williams played zero last year.
Ronald Darby, who stepped up in a big way when Humphrey was sidelined, is a pending free agent. So is Arthur Maulet, who played a significant role as the nickel corner, and Rock Ya-Sin. The Ravens could bring one or more of them back or wait and see if they need a veteran supplement later this offseason (like they did last year). Either way, the Ravens will surely have a close eye on cornerback prospects this offseason.
Linebacker
Pending free agents: Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips
Much of this revolves around Queen, who will command a top-tier inside linebacker contract after a Pro Bowl season. Queen has made it clear he would love to stay in Baltimore but knows it's a business and the Ravens already dished out a hefty long-term deal to Roquan Smith.
Waiting in the wings is Trenton Simpson, a third-round pick last year who showed his promise when getting extensive playing time in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.
The question is, if Queen leaves, whether the Ravens have enough confidence in Simpson to plug him into a starting spot or whether they feel they'll need veteran insurance. Baltimore will also need more depth if Harrison and/or Phillips don't return. Harrison has played a significant defensive (21% of the snaps last season) and special teams role over his four seasons. As of now, the only three linebackers under contract for next year are Smith, Simpson, and Josh Ross.
Defensive Line
Pending free agents: Justin Madubuike, Brent Urban
Madubuike was one of the team's best players last season and is in the prime of his career. The Ravens could use the franchise tag on him if they cannot work out a contract extension beforehand.
If he does leave, however, the Ravens have a need for an interior pass rusher – an element that took the defense to another level last year.
Baltimore has good depth on the defensive line with Michael Pierce signing an extension before the end of the year. Travis Jones took a step forward in Year 2 and would be a prime breakout candidate if Madubuike were to leave. Broderick Washington inked a three-year extension before last season started.
Safety
Pending free agents: Geno Stone, Daryl Worley
Stone led the AFC with seven interceptions last season and played 82% of the Ravens' defensive snaps, stepping in for Marcus Williams when he was injured and being part of the rotation when he wasn't.
The Ravens have their returning starters with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and Williams, and the question is whether Stone's breakout season will price him out of Baltimore. He could look to see what the market bears and whether another team is ready to make him a full-time starter.
If Stone departs, Baltimore will likely need to add another veteran. Ar'Darius Washington is an exclusive rights free agent and likely to return, so he could be part of the solution. The Ravens need someone who can free up Hamilton to play a versatile role.
Quarterback
Pending free agents: Tyler Huntley, Josh Johnson
If the Ravens don't re-sign Huntley, they'll need a new backup quarterback to Jackson. While Jackson stayed healthy all last year, the No. 2 quarterback spot is never one to overlook – just look at the rest of the AFC North for proof.
Huntley served as Jackson's primary backup for the past three seasons, establishing himself as a reliable No. 2. But the Ravens brought in youngster Malik Cunningham late in the year for a reason. He has a similar hybrid style and would get a shot to replace Huntley if he's not re-signed.
Johnson was a valued veteran in the room last year and it remains to be seen what the 37-year-old's future holds.
Tight End
Pending free agents: none
The Ravens are well set at tight end with Mark Andrews returning alongside Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Andrews will be fully healthy after last season's leg injury and ready to re-establish himself as a premier weapon.
Likely had a breakout season that will probably lead to significant offensive role next season as well, even when Andrews is also playing. Kolar did well stepping in while Andrews was sidelined. The Ravens could look to the draft to keep adding talent after losing Travis Vokolek to the Arizona Cardinals late in the season.
Specialists
Pending free agents: LS Tyler Ott, RS Devin Duvernay
Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout will return. Long snapper Nick Moore should be back from last year's Achilles injury. Returner is a question mark with Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowl returner, a pending free agent, but Wallace could step in. Other key veterans such as Phillips, Harrison, Worley, Stone would need to be replaced if they aren't retained.