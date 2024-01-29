Zay Flowers Says He Will 'Come Back Better'

"I find it kind of silly that we're even having to address it or talk about something that happened before the game that I really don't see as a big deal," Tucker said. "You see us at the coin toss, we're all dapping each other up and then we just get on with the football game.

"I saw Patrick trying to warm up and get some dropbacks, so he asked me while I was on the ground stretching if I could move my helmet. I happily got up and moved my helmet out of the way, at least I thought it was enough out of the way. Then Travis comes over and kicks my stuff and throws my helmet. I thought it was all in good fun, just some gamesmanship all in good fun, but they seemed to be taking it a little bit more seriously. I'm totally willing to let it all go, but I just wanted to explain that. It's what I've done for 12 years. It's not like I'm out there trying to be problematic. I'm just trying to get ready for the game just like they are."