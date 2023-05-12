Christmas Trip to San Francisco Included in Ravens' Four Primetime Games

The Ravens won't be home for Christmas, but they'll be playing in primetime.

NFL fans will receive a marquee matchup on Christmas night when the Ravens face the 49ers in Week 16 at Levi's Stadium (ABC, 8:15 p.m.), one of four primetime games on Baltimore's schedule this year.

Excluding the team's trip to London in Week 6, the Ravens don't have a primetime game until Week 11 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." Then the country will get a heavy dose of Baltimore football. In Week 12, the Ravens play on "Sunday Night Football" in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The Ravens will go to Jacksonville for "Sunday Night Football" in Week 15, followed by the Christmas game eight days later.

Meeting the 49ers on the road Christmas night will be a difficult assignment for the Ravens, who'll spend their holiday on the opposite coast, playing one of the NFC's heavyweights. However, it was anticipated that the Ravens would be an attractive target for primetime games for many reasons. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the league's biggest stars and recently signed the richest contract in NFL history. Popular wide receiver Odell Beckham joined Baltimore during free agency, and the Ravens have been a playoff team four of the last five seasons.

Both Baltimore and the 49ers have championship aspirations, and the Ravens won their last Lombardi Trophy against San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII. NFL Network's Bucky Brooks views the upcoming Christmas night matchup as a potential Super Bowl preview.

"You have an opportunity to see the best defense in football in the San Francisco 49ers take on a former MVP, who now has a collection of weapons that's very impressive," Brooks said. "OBJ, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, you have Rashod Bateman – you have a lot of weaponry around Lamar Jackson.