Late for Work: With Initial 53-Man Roster Set, Questions Remain at Cornerback and Edge Rusher

Ravens Are No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' Roster Rankings

Pro Football Focus provided an updated look at where all 32 rosters rank on paper heading into the regular season. The Ravens landed at No. 8.

While the Ravens' revamped receiving corps has made headlines, PFF's Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman said the running game remains the team's biggest strength.

"Retaining Lamar Jackson was huge for this Ravens offense as they continue to boast one of the game's top rushing attacks," Wasserman and Wyman wrote. "Not only is Jackson among the best running quarterbacks in football, but the team is also deep at the running back position with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill set to return in 2023."

Undrafted free agent running back Keaton Mitchell, who showed his speed in training camp and preseason games, also made the team.

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was named the Ravens' X-factor.

"Having had a full season to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham looks to become the first true No. 1 receiving threat for Lamar Jackson in the NFL," Wasserman and Wyman wrote. "That being said, the 30-year-old Beckham hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game since Week 6 of 2019, so it's fair to wonder if his best years are behind him."

If his performances at training camp are any indication, Beckham could be in store for a big bounce-back season.

Ravens Defense Makes Top 10 in The Ringer's Rankings

As noted in yesterday’s Late for Work, the Ravens were No. 12 in The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia's rankings of every NFL offense. Kapadia subsequently released his rankings of every NFL defense, and the Ravens came in at No. 9.

"I had the Ravens in my top five until cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with a foot injury that will require surgery," Kapadia wrote. "If Humphrey returns early in the season and looks like himself, I really like this defense. If he doesn't, I have concerns."

As you probably guessed, Kapadia's concerns are cornerback depth and unproven pass rushers.

Kapadia noted that inside linebacker Roquan Smith is a difference-maker and said versatile safety Kyle Hamilton could be a breakout star this season.

"I trust the infrastructure here with Head Coach John Harbaugh, and I liked what I saw from Defensive Coordinator Mike MacDonald last season," Kapadia wrote. "I'm bullish on the young Ravens players' up-front development and the quality of this defense, but given the questions at premium positions, I can't put them any higher."

Quick Hits