Ravens Activate Brynden Trawick From IR to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have activated safety Brynden Trawick to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

The Ravens released safety Bennett Jackson on Monday to make room for Trawick.

Trawick is expected to have a primary role on special teams, where he has been an outstanding player in the past. In addition, he will provide secondary depth as a player familiar with the Ravens' defensive system.

Trawick was placed on IR after suffering an elbow injury in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. He began the season on the active roster and had three tackles in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.