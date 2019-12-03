Ravens Activate Brynden Trawick From IR to 53-Man Roster

Dec 03, 2019 at 04:34 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have activated safety Brynden Trawick to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

The Ravens released safety Bennett Jackson on Monday to make room for Trawick.

Trawick is expected to have a primary role on special teams, where he has been an outstanding player in the past. In addition, he will provide secondary depth as a player familiar with the Ravens' defensive system.

Trawick was placed on IR after suffering an elbow injury in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. He began the season on the active roster and had three tackles in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Trawick was signed in August, beginning his second tenure with the team. He played his first three NFL seasons (2013-16) with Baltimore, making the team as an undrafted rookie from Troy. He has also played with the Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans, making the Pro Bowl on special teams with the Titans in 2017.

