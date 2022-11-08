Ravens Activate Charlie Kolar to 53-Man Roster

Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar has been activated to the 53-man roster, paving the way for him to make his career debut in the coming weeks.

The fourth-round pick underwent sports hernia surgery just after the start of training camp. It was a lingering injury from college that Kolar and the Ravens decided to get cleaned up.

The 6-foot-6, 250 pound Iowa State product has been practicing for the past three weeks.

"He's looked really good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a young player, and he missed a lot of time during training camp so he's still developing, but he's out there [and] he looks good. He's so talented, he's so big, he has great hands. He wants to do well; he's very conscientious. He had three good weeks of practice, so I anticipate him being brought up this week."

The Ravens now have Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Nick Boyle and rookies Isaiah Likely and Kolar at tight end, as well as fullback/tight end hybrid Patrick Ricard.