Ravens Activate Charlie Kolar to 53-Man Roster

Nov 08, 2022 at 04:19 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110822-Kolar
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar

Ravens rookie tight end Charlie Kolar has been activated to the 53-man roster, paving the way for him to make his career debut in the coming weeks.

The fourth-round pick underwent sports hernia surgery just after the start of training camp. It was a lingering injury from college that Kolar and the Ravens decided to get cleaned up.

The 6-foot-6, 250 pound Iowa State product has been practicing for the past three weeks.

"He's looked really good," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He's a young player, and he missed a lot of time during training camp so he's still developing, but he's out there [and] he looks good. He's so talented, he's so big, he has great hands. He wants to do well; he's very conscientious. He had three good weeks of practice, so I anticipate him being brought up this week."

The Ravens now have Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Nick Boyle and rookies Isaiah Likely and Kolar at tight end, as well as fullback/tight end hybrid Patrick Ricard.

Baltimore has space for Kolar on the 53-man roster after moving wide receiver Rashod Bateman to injured reserve last week.

