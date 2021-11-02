Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Nov 02, 2021 at 04:14 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110221-Westry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Chris Westry

Cornerback Chris Westry has been activated to return to practice Tuesday, kicking off a 21-day window for him to practice before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Westry suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' Week 1 opener in Las Vegas and has missed the past six games.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound cornerback was a training camp and preseason standout.

He began the year with a sizeable role, playing 33 defensive snaps against the Raiders before being sidelined. Part of that was because Jimmy Smith was on the shelf to begin the year, but it showed the team's faith in Westry.

Westry made three tackles and gave up two catches for 42 yards on five targets against the Raiders, per Pro Football Reference.

Though without Marcus Peters for the year, the Ravens are relatively healthy at cornerback at this time, but more depth at cornerback is always a plus.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ravens Must Get More From Their Rushing Game

So far in 2021, the quality of the opposing rushing defense says a lot about how the Ravens' games unfold.
news

Late for Work 11/2: Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fuller, Hayden Hurst Among Players Listed As Potential Trade Targets

With Derrick Henry out indefinitely, would the Titans have interest in trading for Ty'Son Williams? Marlon Humphrey's return to outside cornerback hasn't gone as well as expected thus far. The Ravens are ranked as one of the AFC's three top contenders.
news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Hit With Stray Bullet in Calf

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker was attending a gathering in Cleveland Sunday night when he suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
news

Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

Baltimore Ravens tight Eric Tomlinson was released, then re-signed to the practice squad, as Nick Boyle 'has a chance' to play this week.
news

What Mink Thinks: Every Team in the NFL Has a Flaw

In the week since the worst loss in the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens' flaws have been nitpicked. That's fair, but let's remember there's no blemish-free team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Tumble to Last Place, Suffer Another Big Injury 

The Steelers have won three straight to make their move in tightly-bunched division. Bengals fall prey to trap game and lose hold on first place. 
news

Late For Work 11/1: Resting Ravens Regain First Place in the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens as one of the top competitors at seasons' end. Is Bucs RB Ronald Jones II a target for the Ravens at the trade deadline? Ravens fans aren't combing through the league's wide receivers at the deadline. The Ravens are relying on Lamar Jackson more than ever.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, here's who you should be pulling for from your couch.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising