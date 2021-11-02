Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Cornerback Chris Westry has been activated to return to practice Tuesday, kicking off a 21-day window for him to practice before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Westry suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' Week 1 opener in Las Vegas and has missed the past six games.

The 6-foot-4, 199-pound cornerback was a training camp and preseason standout.

He began the year with a sizeable role, playing 33 defensive snaps against the Raiders before being sidelined. Part of that was because Jimmy Smith was on the shelf to begin the year, but it showed the team's faith in Westry.

Westry made three tackles and gave up two catches for 42 yards on five targets against the Raiders, per Pro Football Reference.