Ravens Activate Cornerback Maurice Canady, Waive a Wide Receiver

Nov 03, 2017 at 04:10 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

04_CanadyActivated_news.jpg


Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady has been activated to the 53-man roster, paving the way for even more versatility in Baltimore's already strong secondary.

To make room on the roster, the Ravens waived wide receiver Chris Matthews, who had three catches for 25 yards, and was mostly used on special teams.

Canady was placed on injured reserve (IR) after suffering a knee injury in the first days of training camp, but it wasn't serious enough to knock him out for the year.

The Ravens used one of their two designations to allow players on IR to return on Canady. The other was used on running back Danny Woodhead (hamstring), who is expected to return to game action after the bye.

Canady has been practicing for the past two weeks in preparation to play Sunday in Tennessee, which is the earliest he's eligible to return.

"I just feel blessed to get the opportunity," Canady said. "It's been a struggle, but I'm ready to show the world what I can do."

After Tavon Young went down with a torn ACL in organized team activities, Canady immediately stepped into his nickel spot and had three interceptions that same practice. A sixth-round pick out of Virginia in 2016, Canady has frequently shown a knack for making plays in practice.

He's been a standout each year during summer practices, but injuries have hindered his young career. He was placed on injured reserve last year after six games due to a hamstring injury, and has missed the first half of this season.

Now is his chance, however, and he could have a role in nickel or elsewhere on Baltimore's defense.

"I think he is a very versatile guy," Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said. "The guy has played nickel for us, he has played corner for us, he has played safety for us.

"Once we kind of get him back in the groove, I think we can find some places where we can plug him in and move him around. Maybe even on certain calls, move certain guys to different places and play him in different places."

The Ravens have mostly used veteran Lardarius Webb in the slot, but also mixed in undrafted rookie Jaylen Hill during the past two games now that he's back from a hamstring injury. Canady could be used in that mix or elsewhere.

Pees talked about the ability to use different players in the secondary to get the best matchups. Certain players may match up better against bigger receiving tight ends while others may be more suited to cover smaller, quicker slot receivers, for example.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Canady has the tools to do a lot.

"It just helps if we have that many guys that can do that many different things," Pees said. "Hopefully we can plug them in and match up as well as we can."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Reflects on Fourth-Down Decision vs. Bills

John Harbaugh isn't worried about his relationship with Marcus Peters. Odafe Oweh 'did the right thing' on Bills' final drive. Harbaugh wants roughing the quarterback calls to be reviewed.

news

Injury Updates: Rashod Bateman Is Day-to-Day With Foot Injury

Tyus Bowser not expected to play in first week eligible. Gus Edwards to start practicing soon.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 4 vs. Bills

Jason Pierre-Paul was thrust into action in his first game. J.K. Dobbins had more on his plate.

news

What the Bills Said After Comeback Win in Baltimore

The Bills talk about wrinkles they saw from the Ravens offense, Lamar Jackson, and their mentality in the comeback win.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Loss to Bills

Another blown lead at home stings. Another gamble doesn't pay off. Baltimore's secondary improved and linebackers must be next.

news

J.K. Dobbins Is Back, Scores Two Touchdowns

In his first game in a packed M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns in the first quarter versus the Bills.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and fan poll for Sunday's Ravens-Bills game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 4

The division foes are looking to hold off upsets and Patrick Mahomes goes against Tom Brady.

news

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves Before Facing Bills

The Ravens signed CB Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster and elevated OLB Brandon Copeland and OT David Sharpe.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Feels Ready to Make an Instant Impact

John Harbaugh is shocked by Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation. Ravens send condolences after Gavin Escobar's death.

news

How the Ravens Defense Is Approaching the Unique Challenge of Josh Allen

The Ravens have one of the NFL's most difficult quarterbacks to prepare for. Now they'll go against another unicorn.

news

Ronnie Stanley Feels 'Really Close' to Return

Ronnie Stanley talks about the different approach he and the Ravens took after his second ankle surgery.

Find Tickets
Advertising