Ravens Activate Cornerback Maurice Canady, Waive a Wide Receiver

"Once we kind of get him back in the groove, I think we can find some places where we can plug him in and move him around. Maybe even on certain calls, move certain guys to different places and play him in different places."

The Ravens have mostly used veteran Lardarius Webb in the slot, but also mixed in undrafted rookie Jaylen Hill during the past two games now that he's back from a hamstring injury. Canady could be used in that mix or elsewhere.

Pees talked about the ability to use different players in the secondary to get the best matchups. Certain players may match up better against bigger receiving tight ends while others may be more suited to cover smaller, quicker slot receivers, for example.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Canady has the tools to do a lot.