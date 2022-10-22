Ravens Activate Gus Edwards; J.K. Dobbins Placed on Injured Reserve

Gus Edwards has been activated to the 53-man roster, while J.K. Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve.
The Ravens will have Edwards available for the first time in more than a year for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back, who has averaged 5.2 yards per carry during his career, has not played since suffering a torn ACL prior to Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Edwards has made huge strides since returning to practice earlier this month.
"Gus is looking really good," Roman said Thursday. "I think he's on track. We're really excited about having him back."
Dobbins experienced knee tightness during the Week 6 game against the Giants and did not play in the second half. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Dobbins is expected to undergo another knee surgery.
Kenyan Drake could be the lead running back against the Browns after rushing for 119 yards on just 10 carries against the Giants. Justice Hill is also expected back after missing two straight games with a hamstring pull. Hill was a full participant in practice all week and leads Baltimore's running backs averaging 6.6yards per carry. Veteran running back Mike Davis is also available to play Sunday.
All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) was added to Baltimore's injury report Saturday and is questionable to play against Cleveland. Both Patrick Mekari and rookie Daniel Faalele have played well at left tackle this season, but the Ravens would like to have Stanley available to block Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.
Backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) is also questionable.
Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard was activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Kennard was signed earlier this week after playing five games for Arizona this season. The 31-year-old Kennard has played both outside and inside linebacker with 243 tackles, 26.5 sacks and 63 quarterback hits in his career playing for the Giants, Lions and Cardinals.
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was signed to the practice squad during the week, was not elevated for Sunday's game.
Cornerback Daryl Worley was moved from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.