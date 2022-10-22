Ravens Activate Gus Edwards; J.K. Dobbins Placed on Injured Reserve

Oct 22, 2022 at 06:56 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

gus-dobbins-story
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: RB Gus Edwards/Right: RB J.K. Dobbins

Gus Edwards has been activated to the 53-man roster, while J.K. Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve.

The Ravens will have Edwards available for the first time in more than a year for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back, who has averaged 5.2 yards per carry during his career, has not played since suffering a torn ACL prior to Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Edwards has made huge strides since returning to practice earlier this month.

"Gus is looking really good," Roman said Thursday. "I think he's on track. We're really excited about having him back."

Dobbins experienced knee tightness during the Week 6 game against the Giants and did not play in the second half. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Dobbins is expected to undergo another knee surgery.

Kenyan Drake could be the lead running back against the Browns after rushing for 119 yards on just 10 carries against the Giants. Justice Hill is also expected back after missing two straight games with a hamstring pull. Hill was a full participant in practice all week and leads Baltimore's running backs averaging 6.6yards per carry. Veteran running back Mike Davis is also available to play Sunday.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) was added to Baltimore's injury report Saturday and is questionable to play against Cleveland. Both Patrick Mekari and rookie Daniel Faalele have played well at left tackle this season, but the Ravens would like to have Stanley available to block Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett.

Backup offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) is also questionable.

Veteran linebacker Devon Kennard was activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Kennard was signed earlier this week after playing five games for Arizona this season. The 31-year-old Kennard has played both outside and inside linebacker with 243 tackles, 26.5 sacks and 63 quarterback hits in his career playing for the Giants, Lions and Cardinals.

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was signed to the practice squad during the week, was not elevated for Sunday's game.

Cornerback Daryl Worley was moved from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 7

The Ravens will hope the Falcons can pull off another upset win this weekend.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Pass Rush Has Been Better Than Many Expected

Travis Jones is a rookie to watch. Avoiding fourth-quarter turnovers will help Lamar Jackson return to MVP play.

news

News & Notes: Reunion and Gameday for Josh Bynes, Justin Tucker

The Ravens are factoring upcoming Thursday Night Football into this week's roster decisions. Rashod Bateman is glad to have DeSean Jackson.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Browns: Rashod Bateman Questionable, J.K. Dobbins Ruled Out

Mark Andrews and Patrick Ricard return to practice. Justin Houston ends the week on the sideline. Could Gus Edwards make his debut this Sunday?

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Browns, Week 7

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and more in this week's preview.

news

Stacked Defensive Line Is Leading the Way, Top-Ranked Browns Up Next

The Browns are the league's No. 1 rushing attack and Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing yards.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Unanimous Picks to Beat Browns

Here's who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 10/21: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Browns Game

The Ravens are a unanimous pick to beat the Browns. The Ravens are a different team with Rashod Bateman on the field. An analytics model projects the Ravens to win nine games.

news

News & Notes: Gus Edwards 'Is Looking Really Good'

Marlon Humphrey explains his cryptic tweet. Ben Powers is quietly having a strong season. Mike Macdonald says the No. 3 corner is an open competition.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Out for Second Straight Day

Devin Duvernay, Morgan Moses and Ben Cleveland returned to Ravens practice Thursday.

news

Ronnie Stanley Feels He's 'On a Good Road'

After playing a season-high 51 snaps against the Giants, Ronnie Stanley feels good about his ankle and playing his best football as the season continues.

Find Tickets
Advertising