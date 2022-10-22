Ravens Activate Gus Edwards; J.K. Dobbins Placed on Injured Reserve

Gus Edwards has been activated to the 53-man roster, while J.K. Dobbins has been placed on injured reserve.

The Ravens will have Edwards available for the first time in more than a year for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran running back, who has averaged 5.2 yards per carry during his career, has not played since suffering a torn ACL prior to Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Edwards has made huge strides since returning to practice earlier this month.

"Gus is looking really good," Roman said Thursday. "I think he's on track. We're really excited about having him back."