Ravens Activate RB Nate McCrary, Defensive Back From Practice Squad

Dec 04, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120421-Elevations
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Nate McCrary

The Ravens have activated running back Nate McCrary and defensive back Robert Jackson from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McCrary is a COVID-19 replacement for cornerback Kevon Seymour. Jackson is a standard gameday elevation.

McCrary is an undrafted rookie out of Saginaw Valley State who led the Ravens in rushing during the preseason (42 carries, 163 yards, one touchdown) but didn't make the original 53-man roster. He was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos but didn't see any game action and was released after three weeks.

The Ravens brought the 6-foot-0, 213-pound runner back to their practice squad, where McCrary has been working behind Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams and, previously, Le'Veon Bell.

If McCrary is active for Sunday's game, it likely means Williams would be a healthy scratch. Williams had one carry over the past four games, a 1-yard rush last week against the Cleveland Browns. He has just two offensive snaps the past three weeks.

Though he was only signed on Wednesday, Jackson could be called into action to provide cornerback depth. He is a veteran with 16 games of experience over the past two seasons.

The Ravens have five cornerbacks who are questionable for Sunday's game: Marlon Humphrey (illness), Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle), Tavon Young (illness), Chris Westry (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (neck/ankle). Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he's not sure who will be able to suit up.

