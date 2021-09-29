Ravens Activate Three Defensive Players From Reserve/COVID-19

The Ravens activated three defensive players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday: defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike, and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

All three missed Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions after being placed on the Reserve/COVID 19 list Friday. Their return fortifies the Ravens' defense as they take a two-game winning streak into their Week 4 road game against the unbeaten Denver Broncos (3-0).

Williams has been a key starter on the defensive line during his nine seasons with the Ravens as one of the league's best run-stoppers. Since Williams became a starter in 2014, the Ravens are 55-34 during the regular season when he has played and 4-6 when he has not.

Madubuike has become a consistent member of the defensive line rotation during his second season and played 49 percent of the defensive snaps during Baltimore's Week 2 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the third-highest snap percentage of his career.