Ravens Activate Three More Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Dec 05, 2020 at 01:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120520-Campbell-Ingram-Ward
Shawn Hubbard/Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: DE Calais Campbell; Center: RB Mark Ingram II; Right: DE Jihad Ward

Three players who missed Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers were activated Saturday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward and running back Mark Ingram II.

Campbell has not played since suffering a calf injury Nov. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, and his presence has been missed. The five-time Pro Bowler has become a defensive leader during his first season in Baltimore as one of the team's best pass rushers and run defenders. Campbell is tied with Matthew Judon for the team lead with four sacks, to go along with 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and six passes defended.

The return of Campbell and Brandon Williams, who practiced Friday for the first time in weeks, is a huge boost to Baltimore's defensive line. Williams has not played since suffering an ankle injury Nov. 15 against the Patriots. It still remains to be seen whether Campbell or Williams will suit up against the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday.

Ingram has averaged 4.1 yards per carry this season with 232 yards and two touchdowns. He missed two games this season with an ankle injury before returning to action against New England Patriots. Ingram has had seven carries for seven yards and two catches for 24 yards over the past two games as rookie J.K. Dobbins has seen his role grow.

Ward played the first six games this season and had 12 tackles and a sack. He has not played since Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Ward's return adds depth to the defensive line rotation.

The Ravens now have 10 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dobbins, Pernell McPhee, Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura were activated from the list Friday.

