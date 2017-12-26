Ravens Activate Wide Receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to 53-Man Roster

However, he suffered a PCL knee injury during training camp and has been dealing with it for months. He had just three catches for 31 yards in the four preseason games. In early November, Adeboyejo had not yet totally healed from the knee injury, but he's ready to go now.

Adeboyejo's activation will create questions about whether the Ravens may need more help at wideout because of Jeremy Maclin's knee injury.

Maclin missed Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a knee injury, and the Ravens used Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro and Breshad Perriman to help offset the loss. They each caught two passes for a combined 64 yards. Campanaro hauled in a 6-yard score and drew two key penalties.

Harbaugh said Tuesday morning that Maclin "has a chance" to play Sunday, but they will have to evaluate his health as the week progresses.

If nothing else, Adeboyejo could be used on special teams. Hill wasn't seeing many snaps on defense, but was active mostly because of special teams. Big, athletic and eager, Adeboyejo was impressive on special teams in practice before his injury.

The Ravens also signed cornerback Robert Nelson Jr. to the practice squad to take Adeboyejo's place.