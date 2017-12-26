Ravens Activate Wide Receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to 53-Man Roster

Dec 26, 2017 at 05:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

26_SignQuincyA_news.jpg


Undrafted wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo is finally going to get his chance.

After spending nearly his entire rookie season on the practice squad, Adeboyejo got the call-up to the 53-man roster Tuesday to take the spot of cornerback Jaylen Hill (ACL/MCL), who has been officially placed on injured reserve.

Adeboyejo was one of the offense's most impressive playmakers throughout much of the offseason practices and training camp. The Ole Miss product showed a knack for making big plays and tough catches down the sideline, using his mixture of speed and size (6-foot-3, 197 pounds).

However, he suffered a PCL knee injury during training camp and has been dealing with it for months. He had just three catches for 31 yards in the four preseason games. In early November, Adeboyejo had not yet totally healed from the knee injury, but he's ready to go now.

Adeboyejo's activation will create questions about whether the Ravens may need more help at wideout because of Jeremy Maclin's knee injury.

Maclin missed Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a knee injury, and the Ravens used Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro and Breshad Perriman to help offset the loss. They each caught two passes for a combined 64 yards. Campanaro hauled in a 6-yard score and drew two key penalties.

Harbaugh said Tuesday morning that Maclin "has a chance" to play Sunday, but they will have to evaluate his health as the week progresses.

If nothing else, Adeboyejo could be used on special teams. Hill wasn't seeing many snaps on defense, but was active mostly because of special teams. Big, athletic and eager, Adeboyejo was impressive on special teams in practice before his injury.

The Ravens also signed cornerback Robert Nelson Jr. to the practice squad to take Adeboyejo's place.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound undrafted Arizona State product is in his fourth NFL season. He's played in 20 games and made 24 tackles and one interception. He's previously been with the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

