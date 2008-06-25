Ravens Add International Flavor





As part of the NFL's International Practice Squad Program, the Ravens will add defensive tackle Salomon Solano from Mexico to the roster this year.

Salomon hails from Tamaulipas, Mexico, making his way through a two-year stint with NFL Europa's Rhein Fire to the Detroit Lions' practice squad last season.

During his time with the Fire, Salomon, 22, matured into a force in the middle. In 2006, he recorded one tackle as a rookie, but he upped his total to 15 the following season.

While at the University of Tamaulipas, Salomon anchored the middle, registering 39 tackles and a team-leading five sacks in 2005. He was also selected to play on the Mexican National Team in 2003 an 2004.

The International Practice Squad Program features 16 players joining NFL teams to develop the elite prospects from around the world. The 16 players are from seven different countries and have earned spots with clubs from the AFC North, AFC West, NFC South and NFC West.

The Ravens participated in the program in 2006, when German offensive tackle Samuel Gutekunst spent the season in Baltimore.