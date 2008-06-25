Ravens Add International Flavor

Jun 25, 2008 at 11:51 AM
d43f9b77dada4f629f425bddebb15a64.jpg


As part of the NFL's International Practice Squad Program, the Ravens will add defensive tackle Salomon Solano from Mexico to the roster this year.

Salomon hails from Tamaulipas, Mexico, making his way through a two-year stint with NFL Europa's Rhein Fire to the Detroit Lions' practice squad last season.

During his time with the Fire, Salomon, 22, matured into a force in the middle. In 2006, he recorded one tackle as a rookie, but he upped his total to 15 the following season.

While at the University of Tamaulipas, Salomon anchored the middle, registering 39 tackles and a team-leading five sacks in 2005. He was also selected to play on the Mexican National Team in 2003 an 2004.

The International Practice Squad Program features 16 players joining NFL teams to develop the elite prospects from around the world. The 16 players are from seven different countries and have earned spots with clubs from the AFC North, AFC West, NFC South and NFC West.

The Ravens participated in the program in 2006, when German offensive tackle Samuel Gutekunst spent the season in Baltimore.

Since the program's inception in 2004, 38 international players have practiced with NFL teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle Alejandro Villanueva

The Ravens have reached an agreement with veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who is expected to take over as the starting right tackle.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Have Put the Pieces Around Lamar Jackson

While the Ravens have done about as much as they can around their quarterback, they're also counting on him doing his part.
news

How COVID-19 Affected the Ravens' 2021 Draft Strategy

Baltimore preferred players from big schools who 'live like a Raven' and put more weight on 2019 production.
news

Ravens Planning for Full Capacity at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The NFL schedule release is set for May 12, and single-game ticket sales will begin soon after that announcement.
news

Late for Work 5/4: Ravens Landed Top Undrafted Free-Agent Signing

ESPN's Todd McShay says Tylan Wallace was the Ravens' best pick. Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh were two of the biggest first-round steals. An NFL evaluator says the Ravens got 'unbelievable value for every pick.' Two positions in which the Ravens still need to do more work.
news

Rashod Bateman Tweets His Jersey Number

First-round wide receiver Richard Bateman has apparently chosen jersey No. 12.
news

Ravens Plan to 'Expand Our Profile' With New Receiver Weapons

With two new wide receivers in Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace, the Ravens pushed the envelope to add more dynamite to their offense.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Get Mel Kiper's Lowest Grade; Full Draft Recap

Here's a full recap of the division foes' picks, along with pundits' grades and commentary.
news

Late for Work 5/3: Pundits See Ben Cleveland Making the Biggest Immediate Impact

What was said and what actually happened from the pre-draft presser. Why it's too early to judge the Orlando Brown Jr. trade. What's the biggest need following the draft? Falcons don't pick up Hayden Hurst's fifth-year option.
news

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Draft Class

Here's a recap of all eight picks in the Ravens' 2021 NFL Draft class.
news

Late for Work 5/2: Ravens' 2021 Draft Receives Mostly High Grades

Ravens find plenty of value on Day 3. The Athletic's Dan Pompei said the pick he loved most was the Ravens' selection of cornerback Brandon Stephens.
news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Adding Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Baltimore will look to find some gems and bolster depth in some areas of the roster with undrafted rookie free agents.
Advertising