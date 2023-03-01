Mailbag: Will the Ravens Try to Add More Draft Picks?

Mink: The Ravens' five draft picks are their fewest since 1999, when they had four. Asked in January about having just five picks, General Manager Eric DeCosta said he'd "love to have more picks."

I think there's a good chance the Ravens slide back in the draft from No. 22. Judging by mock drafts, there seems to be a cluster of wide receivers and cornerbacks – Baltimore's two clear biggest needs at this point – near the back end of the first round. So I don't think they're in too much danger of getting shut out of addressing one of those needs. If the Ravens have multiple prospects with similar grades that they love sitting there at No. 22, they'd value adding more picks and still getting one of their guys.

Also, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and others believe the elite talent in the draft is sparse. "To me, the difference between pick 12 and pick 40 is not much," Jeremiah said. "Get to that point, and it's just preference."

One team executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that they have just 15 prospects with first-round grades at this point. If the Ravens feel they can move back, get more picks, and get a player of very similar quality, they'll look to do it.