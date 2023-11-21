Ravens in AFC's Top Spot; What Does It Mean for Their Playoff Outlook?

According to ESPN Analytics, the Ravens have a 96% chance of making the playoffs, but just a 19% chance of retaining the top seed, which comes with a first-round bye and homefield advantage. The Chiefs still have better odds at that (41%).

ESPN's power football index has the Ravens with the third-toughest strength of schedule remaining. The Ravens' remaining opponents are currently 35-25.

The other AFC playoff contenders right behind Baltimore have easier paths down the stretch in terms of strength of schedule: Dolphins (14), Chiefs (19), Jaguars (22), Browns (23).

Asked Monday whether he was concerned with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) being desperate for a win this Sunday night against the Ravens, Head Coach John Harbaugh pushed back on that narrative.