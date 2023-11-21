Ravens in AFC's Top Spot; What Does It Mean for Their Playoff Outlook?

The Ravens sit atop the AFC through 11 weeks after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."
At 8-3, Baltimore sits a half-game ahead of the Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns, who are all 7-3.
The Ravens aren't in the driver's seat for the top playoff seed yet, however. If they and the Chiefs both won out, Kansas City would get the No. 1 seed because of a conference record tiebreaker.
Here's the remaining schedule for the two teams:
According to ESPN Analytics, the Ravens have a 96% chance of making the playoffs, but just a 19% chance of retaining the top seed, which comes with a first-round bye and homefield advantage. The Chiefs still have better odds at that (41%).
ESPN's power football index has the Ravens with the third-toughest strength of schedule remaining. The Ravens' remaining opponents are currently 35-25.
The other AFC playoff contenders right behind Baltimore have easier paths down the stretch in terms of strength of schedule: Dolphins (14), Chiefs (19), Jaguars (22), Browns (23).
Asked Monday whether he was concerned with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) being desperate for a win this Sunday night against the Ravens, Head Coach John Harbaugh pushed back on that narrative.
"No, we're desperate for a win," Harbaugh said. "We're 100% desperate for a win. That's what we're focusing on."