Ravens in AFC's Top Spot; What Does It Mean for Their Playoff Outlook?

Nov 21, 2023 at 09:55 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

112123afc
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

The Ravens sit atop the AFC through 11 weeks after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."

At 8-3, Baltimore sits a half-game ahead of the Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns, who are all 7-3.

The Ravens aren't in the driver's seat for the top playoff seed yet, however. If they and the Chiefs both won out, Kansas City would get the No. 1 seed because of a conference record tiebreaker.

Here's the remaining schedule for the two teams:

According to ESPN Analytics, the Ravens have a 96% chance of making the playoffs, but just a 19% chance of retaining the top seed, which comes with a first-round bye and homefield advantage. The Chiefs still have better odds at that (41%).

ESPN's power football index has the Ravens with the third-toughest strength of schedule remaining. The Ravens' remaining opponents are currently 35-25.

The other AFC playoff contenders right behind Baltimore have easier paths down the stretch in terms of strength of schedule: Dolphins (14), Chiefs (19), Jaguars (22), Browns (23).

Asked Monday whether he was concerned with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) being desperate for a win this Sunday night against the Ravens, Head Coach John Harbaugh pushed back on that narrative.

"No, we're desperate for a win," Harbaugh said. "We're 100% desperate for a win. That's what we're focusing on."

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Michael Irvin: Odell Beckham Jr. Rounding Into Shape at Perfect Time

Lamar Jackson's evolution this season goes beyond statistics. The Ravens are thankful for their depth.
news

Reports: Ravens to Sign Tight End Scotty Washington 

The Ravens will reportedly sign Scotty Washington after working out several tight ends in the aftermath of Mark Andrews' ankle injury.
news

Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marlon Humphrey

John Harbaugh reacts to Joe Flacco signing with the Browns. Broderick Washington 'understood the situation' of being a healthy scratch against the Bengals. The Harbaugh brothers watched the Michigan-Maryland game together at John's house.
news

Mark Andrews Has an 'Outside Chance' to Return This Season

Mark Andrews' ankle injury is 'not as bad as it could be' and the star tight end is in North Carolina getting more tests.
news

Ravens Eye View: Three Young Defenders Jumping Off Film

Odafe Oweh, Kyle Hamilton, and Brandon Stephens are excelling. The Ravens keep throwing wrinkles in the red zone.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Fire Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada

Myles Garrett says the Browns have a great defense and a different culture, which is why they're winning. Cincinnati faces a daunting seven-game schedule without Joe Burrow. 
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is 'Very Pissed Off' About Mark Andrews' Injury

Julian Edelman says the Ravens are going to the Super Bowl. Could the Browns be the divisional opponent to overcome in the AFC North?
news

Joe Flacco Signs With Browns

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, who led them to a Super Bowl title, signed with Cleveland as it battles Baltimore for the AFC North crown.
news

50 Words or Less: How to Deal With Losing Mark Andrews

Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are heating up at just the right time with Mark Andrews out.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 11

With Baltimore off this weekend, a host of games in Week 11 will provide rooting interests for Ravens fans.
news

Reports: Mark Andrews Suffered Cracked Fibula, Ankle Ligament Injury

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Mark Andrews has a cracked fibula.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising