Ravens Agree to Deal With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens have had the NFL's top rushing attack the past two seasons, and Zeitler is a physical run blocker who has the playing style and experience in the AFC North to make him a great fit in Baltimore.

The Ravens lost one of the best offensive linemen in team history at right guard when eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda retired following the 2019 season. Yanda's departure left a major void and three players started at right guard for the Ravens in 2020 – rookie Tyre Phillips, Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers.

Baltimore's starting offensive line for next season has yet to be determined, but Zeitler's addition gives the Ravens more leeway should they elect to move starting left guard Bradley Bozeman to center. The Ravens have two Pro Bowl offensive linemen in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. However, Brown has made it clear he wants to be traded to a team where he can play left tackle, making his long-term future in Baltimore uncertain. Even if Brown remains with the Ravens, Head Coach John Harbaugh made it clear during his first post-season press conference that having a top offensive line would always be a priority. In addition to having the NFL's most run-heavy attack, Baltimore wants to provide elite pass protection for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.