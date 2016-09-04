Ravens Agree to Terms with Devin Hester

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a one-year deal with four-time Pro Bowler RS/WR Devin Hester, who has produced the most return touchdowns (20) in NFL history, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Sunday.

Entering his 11th season, Hester has registered an NFL-record 14 punt return touchdowns, adding five kickoff return touchdowns and one missed field goal return touchdown (108 yards).

Seeing action in 144 career games (47 starts), Hester has tallied 255 receptions for 3,311 yards (13.0 avg.) and 16 touchdowns, also posting 116 rushing yards and one touchdown on 36 carries.

Hester's 12.1-yard career punt return average ranks sixth in NFL history, while his 3,515 punt return yards (on 290 returns) stand fourth. (Both marks currently rank best among active players.)

For kickoff returns, the 5-11, 190-pounder owns a 24.9-yard career average, gaining 6,867 yards on 276 attempts.

Hester played for the Atlanta Falcons the past two seasons (2014-15) after spending the first eight years (2006-13) of his career with the Chicago Bears. During the 2014 campaign with Atlanta, he recorded 45 kickoff returns for 1,128 yards (25.1 avg.) and 18 punt returns for 240 yards (13.3 avg.) and one touchdown, en route to earning Pro Bowl honors.