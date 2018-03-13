Ravens Agree to Terms With Wide Receiver Ryan Grant

Mar 13, 2018 at 02:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

The Ravens are quiet no more, as they have agreed to terms with a second wide receiver before free agency officially opens.

Baltimore is expected to sign Washington Redskins free agent wide receiver Ryan Grant to a four-year deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The contract is pending a passed physical.

It's a bigger deal than they struck with John Brown hours earlier, as Rapoport says it's for $29 million with $14.5 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus.

Grant, 27, has posted 84 career receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns in his first four years.

He became a starter for the Redskins at the end of last season and is coming off his best year. In seven starts, he posted 45 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns.

Standing in at 6-foot-0, the 2014 fifth-round pick out of Tulane has shown good hands and body control. He would complement Brown's speed and help move the chains on more intermediate routes. He's also dependable, as he has yet to miss a game in his four-year NFL career.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome vowed to change the personnel in the Ravens' receivers room this offseason, and two reported deals in one day would do just that. While Brown's contract is for one year, the Ravens see Grant in their more long-term plans.

