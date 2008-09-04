Ravens agree to terms with Willie Anderson

Sep 04, 2008 at 02:55 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) -The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson on a three-year, $11 million contract.

Terry Bolar, Anderson's agent, confirmed Thursday's agreement.

The addition of Anderson, who is scheduled to sign his contract at the Ravens' training complex Friday morning, comes days before the Ravens open the season against his former team. The 33-year-old Anderson will receive a $1.67 million signing bonus.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection was cut by the Bengals recently after refusing to take a pay cut. The 6-foot-5, 340-pounder picked the Ravens over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers after visiting the Ravens on Wednesday.

Bolar said Baltimore has a tradition of winning and he can't think of a better fit for his client.

