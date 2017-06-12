Ravens Agree to Terms with WR Jeremy Maclin

Jun 12, 2017 at 08:46 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

RAVENS AGREE TO TERMS WITH WR JEREMY MACLIN

The Baltimore Ravens and Pro Bowl WR Jeremy Maclin agreed to terms on a two-year contract, general manager/executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Monday. Maclin has already passed his physical and will fly to Baltimore to sign his contract Tuesday morning.

Entering his ninth NFL season, Maclin has posted 474 receptions for 6,395 yards and 46 touchdowns in 102 career games (100 starts). A 2009 first-round draft pick (19th overall) by Philadelphia, he played six seasons (2009-14) for the Eagles and then two years (2015-16) with the Kansas City Chiefs. (He missed the 2013 campaign with an ACL injury.)

Maclin has twice produced 80-catch, 1,000-yard receiving seasons, doing so in 2014 (85 for 1,318) and in 2015 (87 for 1,088).

With his career-high 1,318 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns (also tied for a personal best) during the 2014 campaign, Maclin earned Pro Bowl honors.

His 87 receptions in 2015 stand as a career high and set the Chiefs' single-season record by a wide receiver.

In 2016, while helping Kansas City advance to the Divisional Playoffs, Maclin recorded 44 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He missed four contests (Weeks 10-13) with a groin injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Ravens Announce Draft Party and Outlet Sale

For the first time since 2019, the Baltimore Ravens will host a Draft Party celebrating the first day of the NFL Draft from M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE COUNTY BREAKS GROUND ON DESTINATION PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE RAVENS HOST SEVENTH ANNUAL L.I.F.T. CONFERENCE

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Pre-Draft Press Conference & Luncheon (New Day/Time)

news

Media Advisory: BALTIMORE COUNTY TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW RAVENS-THEMED PLAYGROUND IN OWINGS MILLS

news

Kerry Dixon Hired as Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

Former Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon has been hired as assistant quarterbacks coach on Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff.

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With NT Michael Pierce

news

Marcus Williams & Morgan Moses Press Conference Transcripts

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree To Terms With S Marcus Williams & T Morgan Moses

news

Press Release: BALTIMORE RAVENS AND M&T BANK HOST TOUCHDOWN FOR TEACHERS PROGRAM

news

Media Advisory: Dick Cass & Sashi Brown Press Conference

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising