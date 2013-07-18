Ravens and S Matt Elam Agree in Principle

Jul 18, 2013 at 03:50 AM

The Baltimore Ravens and 2013 first-round draft choice S Matt Elam have agreed in principle to a four-year deal (which includes a fifth-year option), general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome announced Thursday morning. Elam is expected to sign the contract when he reports for training camp on July 21.

Elam, who was selected 32nd overall by the Ravens, is a 5-10, 210-pounder from the University of Florida. He played in 39 career games for the Gators, starting his final 26 contests at strong safety. Elam recorded 176 tackles (124 solo), including five sacks and 24 stops for loss. Posting six career interceptions (91 return yards), he added 13 passes defensed.

As a junior in his final collegiate season in 2012,* *Elam became only the second safety in school history to be named a first-team All-American (Reggie Nelson - 2006).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

