Ravens Announce 16-Man Practice Squad

The Ravens announced their practice squad Sunday, and all of them will feel at home. All 16 practice squad players were with the Ravens during training camp.

The practice squad is as follows, in alphabetical order:

TE Jerell Adams

OL Aaron Adeoye

C Trystan Colon-Castillo

DT Aaron Crawford

G Terrell Bonds

DB Khalil Dorsey

G Will Holden

QB Tyler Huntley

LS Nick Moore

WR Jaylon Moore

S Jordan Richards

DE Chauncey Rivers

S Nigel Warrior

ILB Kristian Welch

RB Ty'Son Williams

TE Eli Wolf

The Ravens did not claim another player off waivers, and none of the players they released were claimed by another other team. Here are noteworthy points on some practice squad members:

- Adams and Wolf fortify the team's tight end depth. Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle are the only true tight ends on the 53-man roster, although Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard could also see more reps there this season. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman uses multiple tight end formations often, both in blocking and passing schemes.

- Huntley had practices during training camp when he threw very well, and he's also a running threat. Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley remain the backup quarterbacks behind Lamar Jackson, but Huntley could become more important if the Ravens are hit by injury or illness at the position.

- There is still time for an undrafted rookie to be on the 53-man roster before the Ravens begin play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Undrafted rookie Huntley, Colon-Castillo, Warrior and Welch all the made the practice squad, and all of them were thought to have a good chance to make the initial 53-man roster. The Ravens could still promote one of them before Sunday.