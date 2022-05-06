Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

WR Slade Bolden, Alabama (5-11, 189)

Saw action in 42 games (14 starts) during his three-year (2019-21) career at Alabama, making an impact on special teams and playing a significant role as a slot receiver…Totaled 68 receptions for 712 yards (10.5 avg) and 4 TDs, while adding 22 PRs for 148 yards (6.7 avg) and 5 KORs for 67 yards (13.4 avg)…Was a part of Alabama's 2020 National Championship team and reached the title game again in 2021.

WR Shemar Bridges, Fort Valley State (6-4, 207)

Appeared in 16 career games at Fort Valley State, recording 98 receptions for 1,358 yards and 7 TDs…Recorded five 100-yard receiving games.

QB Anthony Brown, Oregon (6-1, 217)

Saw action in 44 games (42 starts) over his five-year collegiate career, which included two years (2020-21) at Oregon and three years (2017-19) at Boston College…Completed 638-of-1,093 passes for 7,891 yards, 60 TDs and 27 INTs, while adding 287 carries for 1,121 rushing yards and 15 TDs. Started all 14 games for Oregon in 2021, leading the Ducks to a 10-win season and appearances in the Pac-12 Championship Game and Valero Alamo Bowl…Posted career highs across the board, completing 250-of-390 passes (64.1%) for 2,989 yards and 18 TDs, while adding 151 carries for 658 yards and 9 TDs…Led the Pac-12 with 3,647 yards of total offense, while his 9 rushing TDs tied for first among Pac-12 QBs, and his 658 rushing yards ranked second among the group

WR Trevon Clark, California (6-3, 193)

Over his five-year collegiate career at both California-Berkeley (2019-21) and El Camino (CA) College (2017-18), appeared in 50 games (39 starts)…Recorded 147 receptions for 2,492 yards and 26 TDs…At Cal, registered 58 catches for 931 yards and 6 TDs after playing in 28 games (17 starts) in three seasons with the Bears…At El Camino College, recorded 89 catches for 1,561 yards and 20 TDs in two years as a Warrior. As a senior in 2021, played in all 12 games (10 starts), recording career highs in receptions (33), receiving yards (658) and TD catches (4)…Led the Pac-12 and was seventh in the nation with a 19.9 yards-per-catch average, while ranking eighth in the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game (54.8).

OT Aron Johnson, South Dakota State (6-5 305)

Over his five-year (2017-21) collegiate career at South Dakota State, appeared in 48 games (40 starts)…Was a four-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll selection (2017-21)…Also a three-time MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award (2018-21) honoree (2018-21) and two-time second-team MVFC All-Academic recipient. As a senior in 2021, started all 14 games at LT…Key part of an offensive unit that established a Division I-era-best 231.7 rushing yards per game, while limiting the opposition to 10 sacks on the season.

ILB Zakoby McClain, Auburn (5-11, 227)

Throughout his four-year (2018-21) career at Auburn, played in 49 games (20 starts) for the Tigers and collected 268 tackles (148 solo), 19 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 8 PD and 5 FFs. Played in 12 games (11 starts) at linebacker in 2021 and earned second-team All-SEC honors after finishing with 96 tackles (56 solo), 8 TFL, 2 sacks and 6 PD…Recorded a team-best 14 tackles and a career-high 2 sacks vs. Ole Miss, earning SEC Defensive Player of the Week, Reese's Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week and Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week honors.

OLB Jeremiah Moon, Florida (6-5, 247)

Over his six-year (2016-21) career at Florida, recorded 151 tackles, 14 TFL, 8 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR and 1 PD after appearing in 48 games (30 starts). Was a two-time William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist (2020-21), also known as the "Academic Heisman," awarded annually to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance. Played in 10 games (nine starts) his final year at Florida (2021)…Collected 49 tackles (including 2 sacks and 3.5 TFL), 1 FF and 1 PD…Was a finalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

S Chris Moore, Georgia State (6-1, 216)

After four years (2016-19) at Virginia, where he played in 32 games, Moore transferred to Georgia State for his final two years (2020-21) of eligibility. Played in 22 career games at Georgia State, recording 104 tackles (41 solo), 5.5 TFL, 5 PD and 2 FFs. As a "super senior" in 2021, appeared in 12 games, totaling 70 tackles (including 4.5 TFL and 1 sack), 1 INT, 1 FF and 2 PD…Named to the All-Sun Belt team by Pro Football Focus.

DT Rayshad Nichols, Stephen F. Austin (6-2, 305)

Appeared in 51 games over five seasons with Stephen F. Austin, totaling 136 tackles, 16 sacks, 1 PD, 3 FFs and 2 FRs. Played in 14 games in 2021, totaling 51 tackles and 10 sacks…He forced a fumble and recovered it for a TD vs. Incarnate Word in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs.

RB Ricky Person, North Carolina State (6-0, 217)

Appeared in 40 career games (14 starts) at North Carolina State, recording 455 carries for 1,979 yards and 14 TDs…Added 53 receptions for 455 yards and 4 TDs…His 53 career receptions rank 11th in school history for a RB. Appeared in 12 games in 2021, recording 135 carries for 636 yards and 5 TDs, adding 28 receptions for 240 yards and 2 TDs.

WR Makai Polk, Mississippi State (6-3, 197)

Saw action in 30 games (20 starts) over his three-year collegiate career, which included one year at Mississippi State (2021) and two years at California (2019-20)…Totaled 141 receptions for 1,524 yards (10.8 avg) and 12 TDs, posting career high across the board after transferring to Mississippi State in 2021. As a starter in 13 games at Mississippi State in 2021, posted a career-high 105 receptions for 1,046 yards (10.0 avg) and 9 TDs, leading the team in all three categories, while ranking No. 1 in the SEC and No. 2 (Jerreth Sterns, WKU – 150) in the FBS in receptions…His 105 receptions and 1,046 receiving yards also set a school record, while his 9 TD catches tied for fourth most in single-season school history.

ILB Josh Ross, Michigan (6-0, 225)

Over his five-year (2017-21) career at Michigan, played in 50 games (24 starts) at linebacker, collecting 242 tackles (113 solo), 15.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT and 5 PD…Recorded double-digit tackles in seven career games…Was a two-time team captain for the Wolverines (2020-21). As a graduate student in 2021, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors after starting all 14 games and leading the team with a career-best 106 tackles, including 9 TFL and a half-sack…Won the Roger Zatkoff Award as Michigan's top LB.

CB David Vereen, Newberry (5-0, 188)

Saw action in 38 career games over four years (2017-18, 2020-21) at Newberry, totaling 112 tackles (79 solo), 5.5 TFL, 5 INTs (1 returned for a TD) and 35 PD, while adding 13 KORs for 299 yards (23.0 avg)…Earned second-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors in 2020 and 2018. In 13 games in 2021, posted a career-high 43 tackles (23 solo) and 3 TFL, while adding 1 QBH and 12 PD…Newberry led the SAC in total defense (287.2 ypg) and passing defense (167.9 ypg), while ranking second in scoring defense (16.8 ppg).

WR Raleigh Webb, The Citadel (6-2, 204)

Appeared in 57 games over five years (2017-21) at The Citadel, making an impact at WR, out of the backfield and on special teams…Totaled 102 receptions for 2,151 yards (21.1 avg) and 22 TDs, while also recording 37 rushes for 433 yards (11.7 avg)…On special teams, handled 22 KORs to record 412 yards (18.7 avg) and 1 TD. Appeared in 11 games and led the team in all major receiving categories in 2021, posting 25 catches for 536 yards (21.4 avg) and 3 TDs.

OLB Chuck Wiley, Texas-San Antonio

Over his six-year collegiate career at both Texas-San Antonio (2020-21) and Ole Miss (2016-19), appeared in 59 games (28 starts) and recorded 137 tackles (60 solo), 11.0 sacks, 31 TFL, 2 FRs, 2 PD and 9 QBHs…At UTSA, registered 79 tackles (including 5.5 sacks and 19 TFL), 2 FRs, 2 PD and 9 QBHs in 26 games (25 starts)…At Ole Miss, registered 57 tackles (including 12 TFL and 5.5 sacks) after making 33 appearances (three starts) over three seasons. Started all 14 games at OLB in 2021 for UTSA, recording 36 tackles (18 solo), 9 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 FR and 1 PD.

CB Denzel Williams, Villanova (5-10, 180)

Was a three-year starter at Sacred Heart (2017-19) and appeared in 26 games before transferring to Villanova for his final two seasons (2020-21). In 2021, appeared in 11 games, recording 16 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 PDs and 1 FR.

WR Devon Williams, Oregon (6-5, 211)