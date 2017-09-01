Ravens Announce 24 Roster Moves, Have 14 More to Make

Sep 01, 2017 at 07:39 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01_RosterCuts_news.jpg


The Ravens trimmed their roster by 24 players Friday afternoon.

After adding offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom via a trade, Baltimore still has 14 more moves to make before getting down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline Saturday.

The Ravens waived the following players:

P Kenny Allen
LB Randy Allen
WR C.J. Board
G Jarell Broxton
DB Otha Foster
T Roubbens Joseph
C Derrick Nelson
LS Taybor Pepper
G Jarrod Pughsley
WR/RS Keenan Reynolds
FB/RB Lorenzo Taliaferro
G/T De'Ondre Wesley

Baltimore terminated the contract of the following vested veterans:

TE Larry Donnell
QB Thaddeus Lewis
RB Bobby Rainey
CB Trevin Wade
WR Griff Whalen
G/C Jeremy Zuttah

The Ravens placed the following players on injured reserve:

RB Kenneth Dixon (knee)
G/T Alex Lewis (shoulder)
LB Albert McClellan (knee)
G Nico Siragusa (knee)
WR Tim White (hand)
CB Tavon Young (knee)

The most notable moves are the release of Reynolds, Wesley, Donnell and Zuttah.

Reynolds is a Navy graduate who many around Baltimore have rooted for. He made great strides in his conversion from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver/returner, but was beaten out by others at his position, including Michael Campanaro. A fumbled punt in Thursday's preseason finale in New Orleans didn't help Reynolds' case. The Ravens could still look to get him on their practice squad so he can continue to develop.

Wesley was seemingly on the bubble considering the Ravens' lack of depth at tackle. James Hurst is the top tackle behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Austin Howard, but Hurst may be the team's starting left guard. That leaves Stephane Nembot and rookie Jermaine Eluemunor, who has practiced at guard throughout the summer, as the other backup tackles for now. Hurst could move out to tackle in case of an injury, and Baltimore could shuffle its interior linemen.

Donnell was in a battle with Vince Mayle at tight end. The veteran has more experience and caught a preseason touchdown, but Mayle has been a bigger factor on special teams.

The Ravens brought Zuttah back to Baltimore after trading him to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason, but instead opted to trade for Bergstrom and release the veteran. Zuttah was beaten inside for a sack/fumble in Thursday's preseason finale and the Ravens have Matt Skura and now Bergstrom as backups to Ryan Jensen.

