Ravens Announce Nine Undrafted Rookie Signings

The Ravens have announced the signing of nine undrafted rookies who will be participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Baltimore's 16-year streak of having at least one undrafted rookie make the original 53-man roster ended last year. Here are the players looking to make this year's squad:

Some scouts have called Washington this year's best undrafted player. In 2019, Washington was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the nation's second-highest graded safety, behind only teammate Trevon Moehrig. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Being undersized may have hurt his draft stock, but the Ravens didn't draft a safety and Washington could make the roster as a backup.