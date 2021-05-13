Ravens Announce Nine Undrafted Rookie Signings

The Ravens have announced the signing of nine undrafted rookies who will be participating in this weekend's rookie minicamp.
Baltimore's 16-year streak of having at least one undrafted rookie make the original 53-man roster ended last year. Here are the players looking to make this year's squad:
S Ar'Darius Washington, TCU
2020 stats: 9 games, 37 tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions
Size: 5-foot-8,176pounds
Some scouts have called Washington this year's best undrafted player. In 2019, Washington was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the nation's second-highest graded safety, behind only teammate Trevon Moehrig. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. Being undersized may have hurt his draft stock, but the Ravens didn't draft a safety and Washington could make the roster as a backup.
OT Adrian Ealy, Oklahoma
Size: 6-foot-6, 321 pounds
He started 10 games at right tackle for the Sooners and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection. During his two years as a starter (2019-20), Oklahoma ranked second nationally in pass efficiency rating (179.8), fourth in total offense (518.8 ypg), fifth in points per game (42.5) and eighth in yards per rush (5.4). Even after signing free agent Alejandro Villaneuva, the Ravens could view Ealy as added offensive line depth.
TE Tony Poljan, Virginia
2020 stats: 10 games, 38 catches, 411 yards, six touchdowns
Size: 6-foot-7, 251 pounds
Poljan began his college career at Central Michigan as a quarterback, but he was athletic enough to make the transition to tight end. His 38 receptions rank seventh most in the program's single-season history by a tight end, while his 411 receiving yards also tied for seventh most by a tight end. He'll join a crowded tight end group looking for a roster spot as backup.
QB Kenji Bahar, Monmouth University
Size: 6-foot-3, 204 pounds
A Baltimore native (Calvert Hall), Bahar has good mobility and a strong arm. He set all but one career passing record at Monmouth, including, touchdowns, completions, yardage, 300-yard games, attempts and efficiency. He'll try to impress during his throwing reps at minicamp.
DT Xavier Kelly, Arkansas
2020 stats: 6 games, 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
Size: 6-foot-5, 311 pounds
He was a graduate transfer at Arkansas after playing three years at Clemson, where he totaled 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The Ravens may get a longer look after the Ravens did not draft a defensive lineman.
RB Nate McCrary, Saginaw Valley State
2020 stats: Program did not play due to COVID-19
Size: 6-foot, 213 pounds
In 2019, McCrary ran for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Baltimore is always looking for running back depth and McCrary should have fresh legs.
OT Foster Sarell, Stanford
Size: 6-foot-7, 315 pounds
Sarell played right tackle at Stanford where he started the past two seasons. He's another candidate to add offensive line depth.
WR Donte Sylencieux, Graceland
2020 stats: 2 games, 6 catches, 77 yards, 0 touchdowns
Size: Senior; 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Sylencieux was Lamar Jackson's favorite target when they there were teammates at Boynton Beach (Fla.) High School. He played in 21 games during his three-year (2018-20) career at Graceland, totaling 59 receptions for 1,211 yards (20.5 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also served as the team's kick returner for two years. Sylencieux will try to make a major leap to the NFL, coming from a small program.
OLB Barrington Wade, Iowa
Size: 6-foot-1, 232 pounds
2020 stats: 8 games, 12 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 sack
Wade wasn't a full-time starter for the Iowa, but he was excellent in pass coverage and showed potential as a pass-rusher. He played in 33 career games (four starts) for the Hawkeyes, collecting 23 tackles (11 solo), one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.