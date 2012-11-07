**RAVENS ANNUAL FAMILY FOOD & FUNDS DRIVE

**

The Ravens will host the 17th annual Family Food & Funds Drive prior to kickoff of this Sunday's Ravens vs. Raiders game. The Maryland Food Bank will join the Lady Ravens Association, comprised of Ravens players' and coaches' wives, outside M&T Bank Stadium gates from 11 a.m. until kickoff at 1 p.m. All food and proceeds go directly to the Maryland Food Bank, which will distribute donated items to soup kitchens, food pantries and emergency shelters throughout the holiday season.

For the fourth-consecutive year, the Ravens and Maryland Food Bank are also holding a virtual food drive at www.mdfoodbank.org/baltimoreravens that runs until Nov. 26. Each person who donates at least $50 worth of food online will be entered into a raffle to win two lower-level tickets to the Ravens vs. Steelers game on Dec. 2.

In addition, Giant Food, the official supermarket of the Baltimore Ravens, has partnered with the Ravens to extend the stadium food drive into a month-long effort, which began on Nov. 2.

Von Paris Moving & Storage will transport collected items from the stadium to the Maryland Food Bank.

The Maryland Food Bank is most in need of canned items (meats, vegetables, fruits, soups), peanut butter, cereal, rice and pasta. Any non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted.

A recent study found that more than 466,000 people in the state are food insecure, meaning they are unsure of where their next meal will come. Forty-five percent of those who are food insecure live above the threshold for government assistance and have nowhere to turn except their local soup kitchen or food pantry. The Ravens encourage all fans to donate to the cause this Sunday to help the less fortunate.

* Who: *Maryland Food Bank Volunteers

Lady Ravens Association

* *

* What: *17th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive

* *

* When: *Ravens vs. Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 11

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

* *