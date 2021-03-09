Ravens Are Working on Long-Term Deal With Gus Edwards

Edwards is a pending restricted free agent this offseason, but the Ravens are aiming to make him a key part of their backfield for years to come.

"Gus is going to be on the team, one way or the other," DeCosta said Tuesday. "We're going to certainly tender him if we don't get a long-term deal done, but he is a Raven. He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us."