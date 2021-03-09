Ravens Are Working on Long-Term Deal With Gus Edwards

General Manager Eric DeCosta isn't going to let Gus "The Bus" Edwards pull out of Baltimore.
Edwards is a pending restricted free agent this offseason, but the Ravens are aiming to make him a key part of their backfield for years to come.
"Gus is going to be on the team, one way or the other," DeCosta said Tuesday. "We're going to certainly tender him if we don't get a long-term deal done, but he is a Raven. He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us."
If the Ravens have to place a tender on Edwards, it's projected to be $4.76 million for a first-rounder, $3.38 million for a second-rounder or $2.13 million for a right of first refusal, per overthecap.com.
If Baltimore is able to work out a contract extension, it could drop Edwards' 2020 salary cap hit, and every bit helps in a year with a crunched cap.
Edwards, 25, has been very productive and steady for the Ravens over the past three seasons. The bruising back has averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 717 yards per season. Last year, he rumbled for a career-high six touchdowns and showed a little more as a receiver.
With the release of Mark Ingram II earlier this offseason, Edwards and rising second-year running back J.K. Dobbins are slated to be the leaders of Baltimore's top-ranked rushing attack. Now it appears that won't be the case for just 2021.