Ravens at Browns: Everything You Need to Know





Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium

TV: CBS/WJZ (Ch. 13)

TV Crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst), Steve Tasker (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

TV Coverage: View Map

Radio: 98 Rock | WBAL-1090 AM

Local Radio Crew: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Stan White (analyst), Jarret Johnson (analyst)

Jersey Color: Purple

Stakes

The Ravens will go to the playoffs if they win out. If they drop one of their remaining three games, they still have a chance, but it becomes murky. Head Coach John Harbaugh made it clear Friday, saying the Ravens want to win out and not have to worry about any tiebreakers or need help. This is their final road game of the regular season and a tough one after a bitter loss in Pittsburgh last week.

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series history, 28-9. Baltimore has won six of the past seven and 17 of 19 meetings since the Head Coach John Harbaugh-Joe Flacco era began in 2008. Recent history, however, has shown a fairly even AFC North rivalry. Six of the past nine games have been decided by one score. The Ravens beat the Browns, 24-10, behind five turnovers in Week 2.

Key Storylines

A Secondary ReboundThe Ravens defense had a tough time in the second half of the win over the Lions. It struggled in Pittsburgh. The common denominator is the absence of cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles). The Ravens are confident they are better equipped to handle the loss than last year, which is certainly true, but they have yet to prove they can handle it well. Baltimore pummeled and picked off Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer in Week 2, but he has improved and gotten a big-time weapon in wide receiver Josh Gordon. Can the Ravens defense rise up?

Ravens' Ability to RunBaltimore's offense is coming off a 38-point outburst in Pittsburgh and is looking to keep the momentum going after back-to-back strong performances. Running back Alex Collins has been the unit's best playmaker. Cleveland's run defense ranks atop the league in yards allowed per attempt (3.3). If Collins has trouble finding room, the Ravens may have to rely more on their passing game. Baltimore has averaged the second-most points per game since Week 8 (31.3 points).

Ability to Shake Off a Tough Loss

The Ravens' 39-38 loss in Pittsburgh last week was a tough one to swallow. Baltimore showed it could hang with the AFC's leading team, and now flip to the only winless team in the NFL. The Ravens have to show there's no hangover for the loss and that they can get up to play the Browns. Head Coach John Harbaugh said his players know the stakes.

Matchups to Watch

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Josh Gordon

Humphrey did well against Steelers wideout Antonio Brown. Now he has another big-time talent in Gordon, but it comes in a much different package. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gordon has returned from a three-year suspension to play the past two weeks. He's logged seven catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens match up their corners.

LT Ronnie Stanley vs. DE Myles Garrett

This will be the first matchup in a premier battle for likely years to come. Garrett was this year's No. 1-overall draft pick. Stanley was the No. 6-overall pick last year. Garrett missed the Week 2 meeting between the two teams because of an ankle injury, but has flashed his freakish athleticism since returning with five sacks in eight games.