Ravens Awarded Offensive Tackle Brandon Knight Off Waivers

The Ravens have been awarded offensive lineman Brandon Knight off waivers to join the 53-man roster.

Knight was waived by the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend after playing just three snaps this season. An undrafted free agent from Indiana in 2019, Knight has appeared in 21 games and started nine games for the Cowboys at left tackle last year when Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith was injured.

The Ravens have dealt with injuries all season on the offensive line, and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has not played since Week 1 after coming off a season-ending ankle injury in 2020.

Stanley has not been on injured reserve during his five-game absence. Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked Monday if there had been a resolution on Stanley's status.