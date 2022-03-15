Ravens Officially Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 Draft

Mar 15, 2022 at 07:55 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The NFL announced its compensatory picks for the 2022 draft on Tuesday.

Baltimore was awarded a third-round-pick (No. 100) and two fourth-round picks (139, 141). The Ravens have 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including the 14th pick overall and nine picks in the first four rounds.

The third-round pick was awarded as part of the NFL's minority hiring initiative, when David Culley was hired from the Ravens' coaching staff last year to become head coach of the Houston Texans. Teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team receive a third-round pick for two consecutive years.

The two fourth-round picks were awarded to the Ravens due to the departures of outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency in 2021.

The Ravens have received more compensatory picks (55) than any NFL team since the compensatory formula began in 1994.

