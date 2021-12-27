Ravens Back in Playoff Position Following 20-Point Loss

The Ravens could still surpass the Bengals to win the AFC North, but Baltimore would have to win its final two games against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and Steelers and the Bengals would have to lose against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and Cleveland Browns (7-8).

If that doesn't happen, it seems like it will likely come down to the Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins and Raiders battling it out for the final playoff spot. The Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts all in strong position to make the playoffs, as they all sit at 9-6.

The Ravens will get a playoff spot if they win their remaining two games and the Dolphins and Raiders each take a loss the rest of the way. The Raiders have the Colts and Chargers remaining. The

"We're going to focus on the last two, see what we can get accomplished these last two games and see if we can work our way into the playoffs," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That's what we'll be fighting for, and I'm excited about that opportunity. We're going to do everything we can to make that happen."