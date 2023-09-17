Ravens Backups Stand Tall in Win Over Bengals

"It was a slow week for me. Just with the type of week I was having, I feel like I just needed to do something," Stone said.

"It means a lot that these coaches trust me and put me in the position to be where I am right now. I've got a lot of trust in my guys, and my guys have got a lot of trust in me. So, I'm just happy I was out there and able to make the plays I could for this team and help them win."

The position group that was most hampered was the offensive line, as Stanley and Linderbaum are not only two of the team's best players, but at critical positions. Patrick Mekari stepped in at left tackle and Sam Mustipher, the Owings Mills native who joined the team this offseason, took over at center.

The Ravens didn't allow a single sack on Jackson, averaged 4.8 rushing yards per carry, and closed out the game on the ground behind power runs.