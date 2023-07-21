Late for Work 7/21: Pundits Debate Whether Ravens Are Bengals' Biggest Threat in AFC North

Pundits Debate Whether Ravens Are Bengals' Biggest Threat in AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals are favored to do something this season that has never been done in the history of the AFC North: win the division title three years in a row.

The Athletic's AFC North beat writers were asked if they would take the Bengals or the field to capture the division crown, and which team has the best chance to dethrone Cincinnati.

"I'll take the field, and that's hardly a reflection of my thoughts on the Bengals, whom I could see winning the Super Bowl this year," Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "It's more a testament to how good the rest of the division is and just how hard it is to stay on top year after year when you account for injuries, first-place schedules and other factors.

"To me, the Ravens would probably be the best bet to dethrone the Bengals. In 2021, the Ravens entered December in first place in the AFC North with an 8-3 record and then [Lamar] Jackson went down. Last year, the Ravens were 8-4 and tied with the Bengals when Jackson sustained a season-ending injury. A healthy Jackson doesn't necessarily mean the Ravens will dethrone the Bengals, but he gives them the best chance."

Browns reporter Zac Jackson expressed a similar opinion.

"I absolutely think the Bengals are the best team from quarterback to coaching staff to both-sides playmakers, but I also think that any of the other three teams could legitimately win the division," Jackson wrote. "In a Bengals versus the field, I'd take the field with the thought that some other quarterback gets hot and some other team peaks in December the way the Bengals have over the last two seasons. But asking me to pick which one complicates things. I'd hesitantly pick the Ravens."

Bengals writer Paul Dehner Jr. also took the field, but he pegged a different team to be Cincinnati's top challenger.

"My personal splitting of the AFC North title pie would be Bengals at 35 percent, Steelers 25 percent, Ravens 22 percent, Browns 18 percent." Dehner wrote. "I don't know if Kenny Pickett will ever touch the level the other three quarterbacks have in this league, but his potential Year 2 bump, momentum from the end of last season and a quietly impressive offseason of solid additions make me think Pittsburgh has a push in them."

Steelers writer Mark Kaboly was the most bullish on the Bengals.