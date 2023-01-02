Ravens-Bengals Regular-Season Finale Won't Be on Primetime

The Ravens don't know exactly when they'll play the Bengals yet, but they have a better idea.

The Week 18 regular-season finale in Cincinnati will be played Sunday at either 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET.

The final time will be locked in after the result of "Monday Night Football" between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

If the Bengals win, they win the AFC North title. In that case, Ravens-Bengals will be at 1 p.m.

If the Bills win, the Ravens and Bengals will play for the AFC North championship at 4:25 p.m.

The Ravens-Bengals game is the only one of the Week 18 slate that is not locked in yet. In Saturday night's primetime game, the Jaguars and Titans will battle for the AFC South title. On "Sunday Night Football," the Packers and Lions will compete for a wild-card playoff spot.