Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

The Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, and with the city feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, the organization has offered its support.

The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana area. The donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

New Orleans hosted the Ravens and many of their fans during a memorable week leading up to Baltimore's 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. The organization's bond with the city continues, and the Ravens issued a statement regarding the donation.