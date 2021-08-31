Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

The Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, and with the city feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, the organization has offered its support.
The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana area. The donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.
New Orleans hosted the Ravens and many of their fans during a memorable week leading up to Baltimore's 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. The organization's bond with the city continues, and the Ravens issued a statement regarding the donation.
"The Ravens have a special connection with New Orleans, which is filled with wonderful people who are now in great need. The community treated our organization with first-class hospitality throughout the week of Super Bowl XLVII. We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts."
The New Orleans Saints, who have relocated their operations to Texas this week, expressed their gratitude for the donation.