Ravens Breaking The Mold At Safety With Eric Weddle And Lardarius Webb

With Eric Weddle and Lardarius Webb as the two starters, the Ravens have a more athletic, faster duo with more range and better hands. They hope that results in more interceptions after a league-low six last season, and fewer big plays.

Pees said having two smaller safeties "isn't really the design." It just turned out that way with Weddle and Webb being the two best options.

Pees said he's seen a difference in playmaking and range on the back end so far in training camp.

"The good thing is, if you have two equal guys, then you can play them equal," Pees said. "If you have one guy that can do something better, then you have to do that with that guy. It's worked out well."

Weddle and Webb give up a collective 56 pounds and four inches to Hill and Lewis. That's just fine with them. Weddle is one inch taller and 13 pounds heavier, so they're almost the same size.

"You can tell I'm the big safety," Webb said with a smile as he flexed for reporters.

"We want to get more athletic in the back end. A lot of teams are going with the athletic tight ends and throwing the ball to those guys, so we want to be able to cover them. We have to change it up. We want to be athletic and get more interceptions, and the way to do it is to get some fast guys in the back end."